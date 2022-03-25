3 ways to accomplish your money goals using a net banking app

“Do not save what is left after spending; instead spend what is left after saving.” This famous quote belongs to Warren Buffet, and it has direct reference to your financial goals. Your holistic financial plan contains short-term, intermediate, and long-term goals. They are the specific amount of money you have to obtain to realize your vision in life. Nevertheless, you may not know where to start even if you have written your money goals.

You can find a mobile application for doing anything. Financial apps like a net-banking app can help you have a proper budget to control your finances. IDFC FIRST Bank offers you the most advanced mobile banking app that helps with your financial goals in easy ways. The most essential ones offered by the feature-rich ebankingapp are:

Opening and linking a bank account

The IDFC FIRST Bank banking app helps you open various types of bank accounts like savings accounts and current accounts. Individuals can instantly open a savings account on its mobile banking app by filling out personal details and uploading scanned copies of PAN Card and Aadhaar Card. A small business or a startup can use the app to open a current account online. However, it requires you to complete some current account opening requirements like:

Being a resident individual or a sole proprietorship, Hindu Undivided Family, partnership, limited liability partnership, or limited company

Submitting proof of your existing business, as well as the address proof of your business entity

Uploading a copy of the PAN Card of the proprietor or entity

Submitting nature of industry proof

You can open a Dynamic Current Account for Professionals with your desired cash deposit limits, which range from 10K to 100K. A small business can choose the IDFC FIRST Bank Enterprise Current Account to help grow the business further.

Moreover, the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile banking app also helps you to link your saving and current accounts of various banks on the same platform to have a quick view of the balances. For a clear picture of financial transactions, the app allows you to view the statements of different bank accounts and manage money through quick funds transfers from one account to another.

Funds transfer and payments

As already mentioned, you have to align your financial goals with short-term and long-term plans, which include timely paying off your creditors in business to improve your credit score and investing in new projects or equity. You can plan and carry out quick money transfers through the NEFT, IMPS, RTGS, or UPI payment method.

The banking app also offers other money transfer services like ‘QuickPay’ and ‘Pay to Contact’. With these options, you can transfer funds or pay anyone in your contacts using any of the payment facilities on the app. The unique features on the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app also help you avoid late fees or penalties on late payments by allowing you to schedule the bills before the due dates. They also enable you to set up alerts for low minimum balance, reminding payments, and unauthorized intrusions.

Build savings

With the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile banking app, you can review your plan and make necessary changes to it to attain your money goals. It suggests you invest your extra money in equity online. The app allows easy integration with the Investment and Mutual Funds App and helps invest in money-market instruments, equities, government bonds, and unit-linked insurance plans.

With the help of it, you can start a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and invest a certain amount of money in your preferred mutual fund scheme at pre-defined intervals. The mutual fund investments through the ebanking app ensure that the experts manage your money. They have enough resources and experience to track, study, buy and sell investments.

If you have to improve your money habits and have never tried budgeting, you need support with the right mobile finance app. With the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app, you can plan and achieve your money goals.

