4 Easy Tips for How to Promote Your Cleaning Business

Actually the janitorial and cleaning industry is very competitive.

Between housekeeping, window cleaning or even event cleaning, customers are looking for cleaning services every day.

While you can still rely on some conventional marketing, it’s more important than ever to have a solid online presence to be easily found and beat the competition.

Here are four tips to spruce up your cleaning business’s digital marketing:

Make sure all your online information is up to date and accurate.

Before you can start to market your cleaning business online, ensure your business is easily found by customers. Inaccurate business information will tarnish your search ranking and make it more difficult to beat the competition.

So here’s what you can do

Verify if your business name, address, phone number and website URL are correct.

You’ll also want to make sure that your hours are accurate. Along with your business’s location, this is one of the most important things that people look for when searching for businesses online.

Use plenty of industry-specific keywords.

Another way to be found online is by using plenty of keywords to improve your SEO value.

Is your cleaning business focused more towards residential cleaning or commercial cleaning? Do you specialize in carpet cleaning, or do you have a maid service?

Be sure to specify the cleaning services that you offer and place relevant keywords throughout your website.

Strategize and plan your paid advertising initiatives.

Paid ads are an effective way to target (and re-target) interested clients as well as notify them of any sales or amazing deals and discounts you are offering.

They can also give your cleaning business that extra edge above your competitors.

For example, when college leases restart in August, you’ll want to start advertising your services from as early as May to as late July to target those college students or leasing companies that’ll need cleaning services.

Or, you can launch a “holiday cleaning special” around the end of the year, advertising to clients who may be interested in housekeeping or commercial cleaning services after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Ask for online reviews.

Lastly, you’ll want to have plenty of positive online reviews to build trust and attract more customers. It’s time to start asking your customers for honest reviews if you haven’t started.

I know it can feel like you’re making your clients uncomfortable when you ask for reviews. However, about 70 percent of people leave a review when asked by a business, so be bold to ask your customers for honest reviews.

If you’re friendly and your client is satisfied with your service, they’ll surely leave an honest review.

And, even if you receive a bad review, you can clean it up by responding to it in a timely manner and solving the problem effectively so that your customer stays loyal to your business.

So, start asking for those reviews and work on keeping your business’s reputation.

