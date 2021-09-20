6 Organic Baby Formula Brands, Because A Fed Baby is A Happy Baby

The birth of a child is both a joy and a change in one’s attitude toward oneself, others, and the world around us, as well as the appearance of responsibility for another. Recently, the concept of “conscious parenthood” has been widely used – parenthood based on the desire of parents to gain certain knowledge and skills in order to ensure the harmonious growth of the child (healthy development, and nutrition).

Loving parents from the first days of life want to surround the child with care and attention, to provide a comfortable environment for growth and development. First, it is important to take care of a healthy diet, which should be safe and meet the child’s need for nutrients, vitamins and trace elements.

Best Baby Feeding

What is the best baby food? Many moms believe that there can only be one answer to this question – breast milk. And it’s hard to disagree with this. But what if the mother has no milk for medical reasons, or the growing child does not have enough of his mother’s “supply”?

Modern formulas, oatmeal, purées and other baby products made from hypoallergenic, environmentally friendly components allow to provide the child’s body with proteins, fats, carbohydrates, minerals. So do not be so afraid of the term “artificial feeding”, and do understand the question: what baby food is best for infants and older children, what brand of baby food to choose?

European Organic Formula

The best known and best among the European baby formula brands are HIPP, HOLLE and LOULOUKA.

HiPP Formula

Infant formula HiPP is an organic mixture that is as close as possible to the composition of breast milk. Lactobacillus fermentum (the main ingredient of the mixture) was originally obtained from real breast milk. Probiotics and prebiotics are also added to the HiPP Formula (Stage 1). Thanks to the special composition, the mixture supports the healthy intestinal flora of the baby and helps strengthen the immune system.

Holle Formula

Holle Goat Milk Formula Stage 1 contains LCP‘s (DHA and ARA) derived from algae, whereas most other formulas use fish oil. It can be suitable for children who have problems digesting cow’s milk: Due to a different protein and fat structure and less lactose, it is easier for the body to digest. It comes in trusted organic Holle quality, which means there are no pesticides or chemicals used at any stage of its manufacturing process. Essential fatty acids, minerals, and vitamins in age-appropriate amounts are added and make it one of the best organic follow-on formulas.

Loulouka Baby Formula

The Loulouka formula consists of the milk of grass-fed cows from Swiss organic farms. A very important factor is that the formula does not contain palm oil, which in turn provides high quality standards. Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids promote the development of the brain and nervous system, fat from organic cow’s milk helps the body transport fat-soluble vitamins and better absorb them. The mixture does not contain any sweeteners or flavors.

Kendamil

Kendamil formula is made from whole milk, which is the best for the comfort of the baby’s intestines (this is a scientifically proven fact). It is presented on the market as the most reliable and useful European formula. It is suitable from birth onwards and uses a recipe based on whole milk, which has been scientifically proven to be best for the comfort of the baby’s intestines and the consistency of the stool. The manufacturer itself is located in the UK and pays great attention to the quality of its products. Raw materials for the manufacture of their mixtures, manufacturers take directly from farmers. But they take into account all the factors of growing grain and caring for animals from which they receive milk. And by using the full cream of the milk, Kendamil Stage 1 provides a more natural fat source of Milk Fat Globule Membrane (or MFGM), as identified in breast milk and shown to improve infants’ cognitive development. An added plus is that Stage 1 has a whey/casein ratio of 60/40.

American Baby Formula

Similac

Similac is a well-known American brand among moms and hospitals. It is Pro-Sensitive, which is distinguished by its exclusive blend of nutrients specific to brain and eye development. Moms rely on Similac, and it’s a great option for baby as a full-day formula or to supplement breastfeeding. This version is released as a powder, but you can also buy it as a Ready-to-Feed liquid formula.

Earth’s Best Organic Formula

Earth’s Best has everything from formula to infant cereal to frozen breakfast items. All of their products are organic, including their Organic Dairy Infant Formula with Iron and their Organic Sensitivity Formula (there are four additional options in the infant range, including a non-GMO soy plant-based powder).

So, if the baby is fed, the mother is happy and relaxed. But there is no single best formula for all babies. Each formula is designed for feeding for a specific age. Also, each child’s body peculiarities. Therefore, it is always better to consult a pediatrician before choosing a formula.



