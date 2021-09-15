A Premium Motorcycle and 700 000 Bonuses Will Be Raffled at Shangri La Casino

Once you step into Shangri La Casino, there are countless possibilities for you. Enjoy excitement, risk and luck, pleasure and joy of victory! One of such opportunities is the “Golden Autumn” super event, which surpasses the wildest expectations. Be the most active by playing any of the offered slot machines and get your prize! The Shangri La winner is always on the top! More precisely, on the iconic Big Bear Chopper Miss Behavior motorcycle worth UAH 450 000. The total prize fund of 700 000 bonuses will be shared by other participants in the promotion. An unforgettable show, live music and delicious treats are prepared for all guests. Shangri La Casino Kyiv is a place to come, whether it is to have fun and play or drink and eat!

The casino is located in the very center of Kyiv, in the fashionable Fairmont Grand Hotel. A wide games range awaits you: 80 slot machines, 20 tables for traditional games (roulette, blackjack, poker and others), as well as electronic roulette Gambee. The friendly staff will try to satisfy the requests of all visitors!

It is worth noting that in preparation for the opening of the new casino, special attention was paid to the personnel’s selection. The staff is very welcoming and helpful. The gambling unit ensures that players have a varied gaming experience and that each of them gets a quality service. The establishment has carefully selected a qualified managerial staff – they listen to the customers opinions and do not hesitate to offer the best solutions. The casino works for a respectable audience. Visiting a new place, guests know that they will be received with dignity and offered the best entertainment.

Enjoy an unforgettable pastime at the chic Shangri La Casino. Texas and other types of Poker, American Roulette and Black Jack give you a great chance to play on the tables and win big! You can even wager $ 2 on roulette! And the minimum bet on Poker and Blackjack is only $ 10. The most popular gambling entertainment is slot machines that attract players with simple rules and the opportunity to win a significant cash prize. The company CEO, Darren Keane noted, Shangri La presents a new generation of slots with dynamic gameplay, quality design and Mystery jackpots.

The casino has a separate space for maximum confidentiality. The private rooms of Shangri La are a special place! For those players who always choose the most exquisite rest! This VIP area offers an unrivaled service level. All conditions have been created here for a pleasant leisure and a successful game. It is in private rooms that the game is played at the highest rates. And there are also special privileges for VIP players. The luxurious atmosphere and pleasant communication will make your stay here unforgettable!

And dynamic entertainment fans can delight themselves by watching show programs. Awesome parties are regularly held here! Guests are resting in the company of the most interesting people of the country: famous singers and musicians, politicians and show business stars. And besides, they have the opportunity to win cool prizes!

Another Shangri La chain establishment’s distinctive feature is the junket tours organization. This is a unique opportunity to visit the casino without wasting your time on booking and purchasing tickets, transfers, etc. The casino has taken care of everything for you! Junket is not only gambling. The contract may include cultural and entertainment events, security services, a guide, etc. The operator organizes visits to museums, exhibitions, parties, cinemas, city attractions and others. Such tours allow you not only to visit a premium casino, but also to learn more about the country, combining excitement with relaxation.

Fairmont Grand Hotel is ready to welcome Shangri La guests

The luxurious 5-star hotel, located on the Dnipro embankment, offers an elite spa center, indoor pool, fitness room and conference center. It is located 35 km from Boryspil International Airport and 5 km from the railway station, and is easily accessible by car. The hotel has 258 luxurious, elegantly decorated and spacious rooms. With an unrivaled services and facilities level, the Fairmont Hotel is the ideal destination for leisure and business travel, as well as an excellent venue for conferences and celebrations.

About brand

Shangri La Casino Kyiv is the Storm International company gambling establishments’ global chain representative. The famous British businessman Michael Boettcher is Storm International holding owner the, who has more than half a century of experience in the gambling business. So, the Shangri La service could satisfy the needs of everyone, even the most fastidious visitor. The brand already has gambling houses in Armenia, Georgia, Belarus and Germany, and is also developing internet platforms.

The sites are distinguished by a large games’ selection, including online slots, scratchcards, live casino and much more. Storm International, Darren Keane said, is always an attentive service and an individual approach, excellent gambling offers and guaranteed payouts. Come and have fun!

