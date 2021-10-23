A Spooky Halloween in Malaga

Although Malaga is famous for its vibrant vibrancy during the summer, the truth is that this enthusiasm does not stop at any time of the year.

Taking advantage of the continuous process of normalization of activities even during the covid pandemic, this year there will be no shortage of activities to celebrate Halloween in Malaga that can be taken advantage of by visitors or locals alike.

Spooky fun awaits in Malaga!

To start with the festivities it is essential to get an excellent outfit. Fortunately, both in the Malaga capital and in any part of the province there is a huge variety of stores and toy stores in which they can be easily found.

After having the appropriate outfit ready, you will only have to wait until October 31 to enjoy the festivities. These will not be difficult to enjoy, since simply walking through the center will be enough to find many participants of the festivities.

In different parts of the city, such as in the central neighborhood of Soho, or in the iconic Muelle Uno there will be different activities more oriented to the chocos of the house. These children’s Halloween parties will feature zombie dances, and the inevitable costume contests, as well as several other surprises.

Of course, these activities will not neglect the entertainment of the greatest; As they are carried out in such central locations in Malaga, they are perfect to attend with the family, either for children’s parties or for being an unmissable opportunity to go out and perhaps find some scaredy fun for the older ones.

Of course, Malaga has all the comforts to welcome visitors and make life easier for them. Although the sanitary restrictions due to the pandemic add some additional steps to facilitate travel permits, these are not complicated at all to complete.

Not only is it quite a place to visit and it has been reopened to the public, but the prices of the Malaga airport transfer services are quite accessible during the seasons outside the summer when the demand is lower.

There will surely be something to fit anyone’s taste!

Halloween in Malaga is in fact one of the busiest in the entire Spanish territory.From the events of the botanical garden, to the multiple events in nightclubs throughout the city, it is difficult to pigeonhole the celebration on this date into a single category for the entire city.

And it is that with the typical theme parties that can be found in many places, even the walks or night visits to some cemeteries in the city, it is quite tempting to decide to make an extended and extensive visit by the different attractions that will be on the doorstep. the city for the entire month of October.

