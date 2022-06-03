An Overview of Benzo Addiction Signs and Symptoms

In the United States, anxiety disorders are the most common mental illnesses. Benzodiazepines are prescribed to many patients to help them cope with their anxiety symptoms. However, many people abuse and get addicted to these substances. Benzodiazepine abuse and addiction, according to many mental health professionals, might become as common as the opioid pandemic. In case you feel that your loved one is abusing benzodiazepines, be aware of the warning signs. It is frequently easier to deal with when abusive drug behavior is addressed early on.

What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Benzo Addiction?

One of the first things to check for is the signs of benzodiazepine abuse. Something happens when someone who doesn’t need these medications takes them. They can cause mental confusion, headaches, forgetfulness, and anxiety as adverse effects. They may also cause you to become fatigued. These signs and symptoms will very certainly disappear rapidly.

On the other hand, long-term consequences are possible.

Muscle stiffness and soreness

Dementia

Cognitive deficits.

Long-term cognitive deficits

Memory and focus problems

Loss of coordination

Depression

Sexual dysfunction

If You Notice Benzo Abuse and Addiction Symptoms, What Should You Do?

Talking to Skyward Treatment Center in Houston is one way to ensure that a loved one gets the help they need as quickly as possible. Speak to your loved one about their drug use. They may need aid but unaware of how to get it. Addicts are unlikely to be able to stop using this drug on their own. Our staff will work with you to develop a treatment plan that includes a variety of therapy choices. During the rehabilitation process, each of the therapy modalities has the potential to be highly effective.

Is It Possible for Prescription Drug Users to Develop Benzo Addiction?

Those who take this drug as prescribed by a doctor are less prone to develop an addiction. However, addiction can develop when someone takes more benzos than is recommended. To evaluate if dependence and reliance have set in, consider what occurs when a person stops using the drug.

Do they experience pain or suffering if they don’t take the medication as prescribed?

Do they have an intense craving for the substance and think about it frequently?

Do they appear disturbed and worried?

Do they prioritize their next dose or try to get to it as quickly as possible?

If this happens, it’s critical to be aware of the potential benzo adverse effects and get medical help as soon as possible.

The Best Benzo Addiction Treatment is Available at Houston’s Skyward Center.

If you suspect a loved one is abusing benzodiazepines and exhibiting any signs, learn about the many treatment options before approaching them about their behavior. At Skyward Treatment Center, individualized treatment options for people battling benzodiazepine addiction are available. Benzodiazepine addiction treatment regimens usually include medically supervised detoxification, psychotherapy with various behavioral therapies, and medication-assisted treatment. Reputable treatment facilities will consider each individual’s circumstances, including any co-occurring disorders that may exist.

