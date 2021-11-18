Australian Hardwood Types Suitable for Flooring Projects

Builders and homeowners are looking for natural and sustainable flooring options for their projects. People are interested not because the material is naturally charming, but even due to its eco-friendly factor that supports the production of these materials.

Timber is a natural material that has age-old usage history in different construction applications ranging from foundations and furniture to flooring. There are different timber species available in different countries. Therefore, it is sensible to perform research on different types before you hire a tradie for your flooring project.

Australian hardwood types suitable for flooring

Australian Beech

It grows in Tasmania and Eastern Victoria. It is also popular as Tasmanian Myrtle or Myrtle Beech. The tree is evergreen, hardy, and robust. It springs in acidic and highly volcanic soils. Janka Hardness’s rating is around 7.5 kN. Its dry density ranges from 780 to 900 kg/m³.

Blackbutt

Blackbutt grows 50 meters high and has 4.1 meters of trunk diameter. It belongs to the Eucalyptus family and is found in Southeastern Australia. As it is natural there is a huge amount of variation found in terms of hardness, density, and appearance. A cathedral grain pattern inspires interior designers and builders. The texture is moderately coarse yet even but has straight grains. Janka Hardness is 9.1 kN and the dry density range is 900 kg/m³.

Brushbox

Brushbox is available in Eastern Australia and is a city tree. It naturally grows in New South Wales and coastal Queensland. It is more than 40 meters high and resistant to termites and drought. Its texture is rich and colors range from reddish-brown and greyish pink. It lacks gum veins yet is a fantastic flooring option because its natural grains are unblemished. It is a great option for engineered or solid timber flooring. Janka Hardness is 9.5 kN and the dry density range is 900 kg/m³.

Jarrah

Jarrah is found in Western Australia. It produces rich, stunning red-colored timber that matures into a deep yet soft burgundy. Jarrah is popular for flooring, cabinetry, paneling, and even outdoor furniture. It is so strong that in the US you will find burgundy woods from demolished houses are repurposed and recycled into new constructions. Janka Hardness is 8.5 kN and the dry density range is 820 kg/m³.

Grey Ironbark

It has a hard and tough exterior, so is applied as a solid timber flooring product. Its grain is moderately coarse and interlocked that contributing to its hardiness and inherent beauty. Janka Hardness is 14 kN and the dry density range is 1090 kg/m³.

Messmate

Messmate is called by multiple names including Stringybark, Australian oak, Browntop, and Tasmanian oak. It grows 90 meters tall and its trunk is three meters in diameter. It grows extensively on mountain soils. Messmate color can range from subtle, pale brown to light yellow with peach tint. It is appropriate to employ solid timber flooring. Janka Hardness is 7.1 kN and the dry density range is 780 kg/m³.

