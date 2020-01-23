Choosing A Wrongful Death Attorney

It is always sad when someone dies. In additional to the emotional pain, there are also financial losses. After all, the deceased might have been the sole breadwinner in the family. Depending on the cause of the accident, you can file a wrongful death suit to ensure you get some justice. This is because the death might have been due to injuries arising from an accident caused by negligence or carelessness among other types of faults.

Who can File a Wrongful Death Suit?

After losing someone you love, you can decide to file a lawsuit. However, not everybody is allowed to file the suit. Only close relatives and dependents of the deceased can file this type of suit. This includes; children, siblings and parents of the deceased. It is also crucial to note that the adopted siblings and children of the deceased also have the right to file a wrongful death suit. You will need to consult a competent lawyer before you can move ahead with the suit. After all, you do not want to waste your time filing a lawsuit that is defective from the start.

What to Look for in a Wrongful Death Attorney

1. Experience

The number of years an attorney has been practicing law must be checked. You also need to check the number of wrongful death suits different lawyers have handled in the past. Experienced lawyers know how best to represent clients, so they can easily help them get the desired outcomes. To get a favorable ruling in your case, therefore, you need to look for the most experienced wrongful death attorney in the city.

2. Area of Expertise

Lawyers usually specialize in different fields of law. There are those who have specialized in criminal law, constitutional law, injury law, real estate law and the likes. Only injury lawyers should be considered. It is also crucial you check the area of expertise of the shortlisted injury lawyers. Only those that have specialized in wrongful death cases should be considered. When you have hired lawyers who have specialized in the right field, you can expect to get the best possible legal representation.

3. Success Rate

Only lawyers with high success rates should be given any consideration. This is because you want to have the best possible chances of winning the case. The higher the success or win rate of a lawyer, the higher your chances of winning the case. If a lawyer has a success rate lower than 60% or 50%, you will have poor chances of getting a favorite outcome.

4. Reputation

It is recommended you read reviews and check testimonials written by previous clients. You should also think about checking how different law firms have been rated before making your final decision. Only the most reliable and most trusted lawyers should be given any consideration.

5. Legal Fees

The fees charged by the shortlisted attorneys must be compared. This is because you want affordable legal services. Some lawyers usually charge 30% legal fees while others usually charge as much as 50% legal fees. Be sure to do a comparison of legal fees before you commit yourself.

