Common Mistakes to Avoid When Filing a Wrongful Termination Claim in Maryland

Filing a wrongful termination claim can feel overwhelming, especially after the emotional and financial stress of losing a job. If you believe your firing was illegal, taking the right steps is crucial to protect your rights and improve your chances of success. However, many individuals make avoidable mistakes that can weaken their claims or cause delays.

If you are considering filing a wrongful termination claim in Maryland, here are some common pitfalls to watch out for—and how to avoid them.

1. Not Understanding the Legal Grounds for Wrongful Termination

Many people mistakenly assume that any unfair firing qualifies as wrongful termination. In reality, the law protects employees only in specific situations, such as discrimination, retaliation, breach of contract, or violations of public policy.

Filing a claim without clear legal grounds can waste time and resources. It’s essential to understand whether your situation meets the legal definition of wrongful termination before proceeding.

Tip: Consult with an employment attorney early to assess the strength of your case.

2. Missing Important Deadlines

Wrongful termination claims are subject to strict deadlines. For example, if you are filing a discrimination claim, you generally must file a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) or the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights (MCCR) within 300 days of the alleged discriminatory act.

Failing to meet these deadlines can result in your claim being dismissed—even if you have a strong case.

Tip: Track all deadlines carefully and seek legal advice promptly.

3. Failing to Keep Detailed Records

Your documentation is your strongest evidence. Many claimants lose their chance to prove their case by not preserving emails, performance reviews, pay stubs, or other relevant documents.

Without detailed records, it becomes challenging to establish what happened and prove wrongful conduct.

Tip: Collect and organize all relevant documents as soon as possible after termination.

4. Ignoring Internal Complaint Procedures

Many employers have policies requiring employees to report discrimination, harassment, or other workplace issues internally before filing external claims. Skipping these steps can weaken your case, as employers may argue you didn’t give them a chance to resolve the problem.

Tip: Follow your company’s complaint procedures, but also keep copies of all communications.

5. Discussing Your Case Publicly or on Social Media

It can be tempting to vent frustrations on social media or share details of your case publicly. However, statements you make online may be used against you in legal proceedings or damage your professional reputation.

Tip: Avoid posting about your case online and consult your attorney before making public comments.

6. Failing to Seek Legal Representation

Wrongful termination law can be complex, involving both federal and state statutes, administrative procedures, and strict timelines. Attempting to handle a claim alone or without professional guidance can result in missed opportunities or mistakes.

Tip: Retain an experienced employment lawyer who can help you navigate the process, gather evidence, and advocate on your behalf.

7. Not Being Honest or Withholding Information

Honesty is critical when working with your attorney or presenting your claim. Withholding information or misrepresenting facts can seriously damage your credibility and case.

Tip: Be upfront and provide your lawyer with all relevant information, even if some details seem unfavorable.

8. Overlooking Potential Retaliation Claims

Sometimes employees focus solely on the initial reason for termination without considering whether retaliation was involved. If your firing occurred shortly after you engaged in a protected activity—such as reporting harassment or filing a complaint—you might have a retaliation claim, which can strengthen your case.

Tip: Discuss with your attorney all circumstances surrounding your termination.

9. Accepting a Severance or Settlement Without Legal Review

Employers may offer severance packages or settlement agreements that include waivers of future claims. Accepting these without fully understanding the terms could prevent you from pursuing a wrongful termination claim later.

Tip: Always have an attorney review any offers before signing.

10. Waiting Too Long to Take Action

The emotional impact of losing a job may cause some employees to delay pursuing a claim. However, waiting too long can lead to lost evidence, faded memories, and missed filing deadlines.

Tip: Act promptly to preserve your rights and build a stronger case.

Final Thoughts

Filing a wrongful termination claim in Maryland requires careful preparation, attention to detail, and an understanding of the law. Avoiding these common mistakes can save you time, reduce frustration, and increase the likelihood of a favorable outcome.

If you believe you have been wrongfully terminated, consider consulting an experienced employment attorney as soon as possible. They can help you understand your rights, gather evidence, meet deadlines, and guide you through each step of the process.

Remember, while the legal system can be complex, you don’t have to face it alone. With the right support, you can protect your rights and seek the justice you deserve. We recommend wrongful termination lawyers maryland.