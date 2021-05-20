Essential Tips in Finding the Best Early Critical Illness Insurance in Singapore

It is commonly thought that insurance plans are incredibly expensive, especially health insurance plans. People sometimes consider not having one at all rather than having to pay for one because of the myth that all health insurance plans are incredibly expensive. There are cheap health insurance plans as well for people of lower status to help support medical bills, perhaps substitute for their days off work or help support the family when being unable to work. These are the main reasons a medical insurance plan is sought after by people in times like this, in the middle of a seemingly endless pandemic, when it is not uncommon to catch a life-threatening illness. There are, however, a variety of illnesses that can be covered by an insurance plan depending upon the insurance plan chosen.

Why get domestic helper insurance?

Insurance for domestic helpers covers not only the health of the domestic helper but also theft. If one happens to have insurance covering the health of the domestic helper, and they end up running off with some expensive gadgets, gold or diamond jewellery, or credit cards or perhaps anything else of value, it can be covered by the insurance services. This is ideal for foreign maids, gardeners and other helpers.

The main purpose of getting a domestic helper’s health insurance is so that the customer could get returns on their health in case if they fall sick and are unable to work. The returns are enough to compensate for their services no longer being available. And it’s not uncommon for domestic helpers to get sick in the middle of a pandemic, especially if they travel outside the house to get food or if they’re living in a separate house and need to travel to and from their home to the employer’s home for work.

Money for domestic helper and other insurance:

Based on different prices, there are three wide categories the health insurance services come under. The ideal insurance plans can be chosen more easily after selecting one of these wide categories and then checking individual plans. These three categories are:

Basic tier insurance plans:

A basic insurance plan could be as cheap as only 10 dollars per month for a 26-month policy, making it only 260 dollars in total for a coverage of 26 months. This is great for people who don’t want to spend much on insurance but want at least basic co for their health. It is cheaper than buying coffee for everyday use.

Medium or mid-tier insurance plans:

This insurance plan is as cheap as paying monthly only 12.30 dollars, only a little more than the basic insurance coverage but with much more coverage over unpleasant events. This adds up for a 26-month coverage as well, making it a total of 320 dollars.

Top tier insurance plans:

This top-grade insurance plan gives coverage over a lot of different things and with a huge payout, but being top tier, it can be expensive. It costs around only 14.40 dollars monthly, which is a good price for better returns. This coverage lasts 26 months, comes to a total of 350 dollars.

Things to remember when getting cheap insurance:

A thing to keep in mind when choosing categories is that lower-priced insurance plans are that they offer fewer returns as lesser money is paid.

The coverage of cheaper insurance plans are also much lesser, this could mean that a lesser number of types of diseases are covered, or the conditions are under which returns are given are more limited, or both.

Customization and conditions:

Checking the conditions under which returns are available is extremely important, as even after contracting an illness that’s covered by the insurance, one may still not receive any money, as the conditions stated are not met.

For example, some insurances covering lung cancer and other lung diseases don’t pay the returns if the buyer turns out to be a heavy smoker. And for it to work, the affected person should not have smoked for a certain period of time or under a certain number of packs monthly, all depending upon the insurance plan chosen by the individual.

If the option of customization is available, or whenever in doubt of choosing coverage of more kinds of illnesses, or having more likely to occur and more conditions under which returns are available,

always choose illnesses that one’s more likely to get and with as much as possible changes of returns.

Be sure to check that the conditions under which returns are given are more suited to what is most likely to happen in the real world.

To be able to ensure that the selected plan is the best early critical illness plan Singapore for the prices being paid, here are some final things that should be checked to make sure that the plan that is in mind is the best one available to the buyer:

Read the terms and conditions of the plan.

The terms and conditions explain in detail the definition of certain terms that are frequently used in the contract and forms to be signed, so it is important to understand what the insurance company means by it. The Terms and conditions also explicitly state what shall not be paid for, like pregnancies, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), etc. It also states conditions under which compensation will not be paid explicitly. If these things prevent the insurance from covering the customer’s needs, it shouldn’t be brought.

Read the fine print details.

The final step when confirming that the chosen insurance plan is perfectly suited for the needs of the client and that it will certainly help, the client must read the fine print details of the plan.

Reading the fine print on the things to be signed or filled in can be incredibly important as it may state something that could cause a lot of legal complications that one would want to avoid in the future. Since it is being signed, it is assumed by the companies providing the insurance that the customer knows about everything stated on the document.

