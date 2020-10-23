Five Important Factors Venture Capitalists Consider Before Investing

As a venture capitalist, you have to consider some factors that are critical for the best decision. Why do people invest money in different ventures, stocks, or commodities? The reason is to make the money grow. After all, the main purpose of business is earning a profit and making a business a big brand.

On the other hand, an entrepreneur looks for the venture capitalist when they need financial support and unable to get loans from financial institutions.

Is the team you are going to work with efficient?

Nobody loves to work with people who don’t have any goals and are not strongly determined to achieve success. What if the company marketing team is not guided by the expert? That team is a handicap. Surely, they are unable to deliver quality output.

The venture capitalist works with organizations that have efficient resources. That’s how they feel secure to invest in time and money.

The authenticity of the business partner!

Venture capitalist expects honesty from the entrepreneurs. They are required to present the real facts rather than manipulating the data. VCs have analytical thinking, and they can catch the misrepresentations of information.

The entrepreneur needs to be reliable who work with ethics, and have the desire to build long-term relationships.

Word of mouth can make or break the business. It is the era of social media where a post can spoil the image of anyone. So, the venture capitalist will scrutinize thoroughly before investing in any business.

Does the organization want to serve the community?

What is the goal of the business, other than making a profit? Apple strives to provide eccentric features that are unbeatable. No other mobile company can give those features.

Is your business serving the community at large? Do you solve a large-scale problem? What unique feature are you offering to the public? Venture capitalist considers these factors before investing.

How innovative is an entrepreneur?

What is the line of the business? Are you offering a product that has never launched before? Have you done extensive research on the product you are offering? These facts matter a lot.

No venture capitalist is willing to work with a business whose product is not different from others.

Finance Management:

The venture capitalist will invest only if your team is capable enough to make the best use of it. You have a large group of teams, but they are not efficient. What is the use of that team?

Venture capitalist wants the profitable output within a period stipulated by them. So, they have a rigorous analysis of the expenditure plan of the business.

Talking about Finance Management, a person from whom inspiration can be taken is Chris Kape founder of JAMCO Capital. Christopher Kape is a philanthropist and provides support to various organizations, and he aims to serve the community.

