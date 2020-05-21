Highlights On Fishing Nets

A fishing net is a set of threads that are woven or tied together to form a mesh, the function of which is to retain fish . Although they are classified into two large groups, there are other types.

To these are added some six kinds of nets, the use of which will depend on the type of fish you want to obtain, the technique to be used and its composition. Although the systems are similar, regardless of country, their names and models may vary. Here are the most common ones:

Simple Floating Or Drift Nets . They are those that float vertically in the water, so that marine creatures cannot perceive their presence. Thanks to the currents of the sea, fish are trapped in them. Although they capture all kinds of aquatic species, the width of the mesh framework determines the size of the prey. Simple Bottom Nets: They are similar to the previous class, but are anchored to the seabed. Its use is ideal when trying to catch species – large or small – that inhabit a greater depth. Simple Shooting Nets: They work similar to the background ones. The difference is that they are not completely glued to the ocean floor, but cover a depth that can be variable. After being in place for a few hours, it is collected by pulling it from the ground. Little by little it closes on itself until it reaches the ground. Flake Shooting Nets: It is a variant of the simple shooting net. Even the collection and extraction method is identical. The novelty is that it has a central flake-shaped extension, which serves to better retain the fish that are retained in this area. Whisk Nets: It is a type of active net and is used with various boats. When a school of fish is found they are placed on the sides and spread the net between them. To get the most species it is important to move quickly. Framed Nets: They are used like traditional floats, but they have a reinforcement, made of wood or metal, to catch higher loads. These are passive, since they are left in the water. They can also serve as pond safety Nets.

