Sports betting in Kenya has become popular due to both the underemployment and unemployment rate in the country and the nation’s technological boom. Many people started participating in the online sports betting industry as a result. To ensure that the bettors can turn up a profit, they’ll need to know how they can win a bet.

One of the most advisable betting markets available for new punters is the Goal Goal market due to how simple it is. Opposed to the most common betting market, the 1 X 2, where bettors need to determine which side will win, people will only need to determine whether or not both teams can score a goal.

Top football clubs won’t likely concede a goal so people can bet “no” on both teams scoring, but the other side also doesn’t want to lose. There were some cases when the top teams conceded a goal at one point, and both teams ended up scoring. Even a lucky goal means a loss for a bettor who wagered “no.”

Because no team wants to lose, it’s far easier to successfully predict that a game will end with both clubs scoring, and bettors should leverage this to ensure they’ll win.

Sports bettors using the GG market should look for matches where two equally-matched high scoring teams are competing. The chance of both sides scoring is high, and a “yes” bet has a high probability of winning. It’s better if the teams have weak defenders since it means that both sides will likely concede goals.

When possible, people can try live betting in Kenya since they can gather information before placing a bet. Punters can see the two teams’ initial lineup and know whether or not they’re starting the game with their best strikers so bettors can decide how they’ll bet.

For more information on how Kenyan bettors can win in the GG market, see this infographic by Chezacash.

