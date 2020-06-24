How to do an online criminal record or background check?

There are a lot of reasons you may want to investigate someone’s criminal record. You may want to know if the person you’re going on a date with has been involved in any dangerous criminal activity. You may want to vet a future employee to ensure they can be trusted with sensitive information. Regardless of your reasoning, a criminal record check can help you ensure that you’re staying safe, and that you’re not welcoming unpredictable people into your life.

How can I find someone’s criminal record?

In the 21st century, there are plenty of ways to research someone’s criminal record. However, many of these methods may be tedious, and can easily be a massive waste of time.

You see, many jurisdictions in the US still lack any sort of interconnection between their own departments and ones of other counties and states. What this means is that if you decide to go and visit a local county court to find someone’s criminal record, the county clerk may turn up blank. That won’t mean the person you’re searching doesn’t have a criminal record, but simply that the county clerk was unable to turn it up.

If you’re operating through the government, you’re also going to hit a lot of red tape. You may be required to show multiple forms of identification, and if you’re searching for someone else’s criminal record, you may need to provide a reason for you to have access to it.

Now, there is an easier way to do it; an online public records check. Websites like SpyFly have access to billions of public records, including criminal records. These documents are kept excruciatingly accurate and are typically identical to whatever the government would provide.

Importantly, online public records checks require very little information to prompt them. If all you need to know is how to find a criminal record, you’ll only need a full name, and results should begin popping up immediately.

These results will be of that person, but people with the same name may turn up. As such, it helps to know what the person you’re searching for looks like, as well as some basic information about them, like where they live, and how old they are.

While online public records checks are very easy to perform, many people would be concerned about their confidentiality. Luckily, SpyFly is completely anonymous. Moreover, they do not alert the person you’re searching of your foray into their past, meaning you can snoop around without fear of being caught.

Another advantage of online public records checks is their convenience. To use SpyFly, you only need an internet connection and a device that can access their website. This means that with any smartphone, or laptop, you can’t reach SpyFly, no matter where you are. This is an especially useful feature when researching someone you’ve only just met, such as the person you’re on a date with, or a potential new employer.

SpyFly provides consumers affordable, immediate access to public record information. Federal laws prohibit businesses from using SpyFly’s service to make decisions about employment, insurance, consumer credit, tenant screening, or for any other purpose subject to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq.

Share this post: on Twitter on Facebook on Google+