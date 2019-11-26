How To Get Fuller Lips Without Injections

Thanks to Angelina Jolie and more recently, Kylie Jenner, voluminous, pillow-like lips have become the newest beauty trend that has taken over the market by storm.

While there is nothing wrong with thin lips or lips of any other size, it’s human nature to get a stamp of approval on everything we do and since big lips are in, it wouldn’t hurt to get that as well. Plus, voluminous lips do kind of look amazing!

A more permanent way of getting fuller lips is by opting for lip augmentation that involves the use of fillers like Juvéderm and Restylane. But, it isn’t really a feasible option for many due to their higher price tag and, of course, needles. This makes it necessary for us to look for other ways in which we can fulfill our fuller lip desires without burning a hole in our pockets.

Thankfully, there are other alternatives that can help you achieve a fuller pout and quite effectively at that! Read on as we list a few ways to add volume to your lips without the use of those dreaded injections.

Buy lip plumping products right now

Of course, we were going to start this list off with lip plumpers.

Lip plumpers are the newest entry in the beauty market for all fuller lip lovers. This product contains ingredients that help to stimulate the flow of blood to your lips making them look redder while increasing their fullness.

Ingredients such as cinnamon, for example, can cause a bit of tingle that increases blood circulation. Even ginger and a few essential oils are the other common additions for this purpose.

You might have noticed that when you have something far too spicy, your lips automatically get a more reddish tinge with a fuller appearance. This is because of the blood circulation in your lips which increases due to the spice. The same type of ingredient is employed to create a lip plumper. This is the main reason why when you apply the product, your lips will tingle a bit.

Use effective lip masks

While lip masks may look funny, making for hilarious Snapchat and Instagram stories, they are actually packed with plant and marine-based ingredients that can help stimulate the production of collagen while increasing the overall moisture level in your lips. This, in turn, will leave you with a more hydrated, luscious, and healthy set of lips.

Fake it with makeup

The clever use of makeup can also help you plump your lips for a night out or wedding. But let us warn you beforehand that although it may look easy when you see YouTube tutorials, making your lips appear bigger with the help of makeup can be an elaborate and precise task.

Here are a few makeup techniques that professional makeup artists and beauty bloggers swear by:

Before applying makeup, make sure that you exfoliate your lips. Not only does it help to boost the blood circulation in your lips, but it will also remove any dead cells making it look healthier and feel smoother. Invest in a microneedle face roller that you can use on your lips. This will help to expedite the production of collagen giving your lips just the right amount of boost making them more pillow-like. Remember, you should not put too much pressure with the face roller on your lips and always apply a lip moisturizer after using the roller. Use a lip liner to slightly overline your lips to make them look more voluminous. You can also contour your lips using lip liners for a more accentuated appeal.

Always select a lip liner color that is one shade darker than the lipstick you are planning to wear to enhance the end result. The color that you opt for can make a huge difference so be really careful.

Dab a little bit of highlighter or concealer on your cupid’s bow, which is the indent located just above the top lip. This will help to make your lips appear fuller by adding subtle volume to it. You can also apply a bit of bronzer under the center of your bottom lip to add more contrast and depth to it. However, don’t forget to blend the product no matter which technique you go for. After you usually apply your lipstick, finish the look with a touch of clear lip gloss just at the very center. This will help you manipulate the viewer into thinking you have a more fuller pout.

Get introduced to your new best friend, hyaluronic acid

No matter how shocking it sounds, over time, people can lose the thickness of the lips.

You see, our lips can lose the capacity to produce collagen, hyaluronic acid, and elastin as we age. These three compounds are the ingredients that make up the dermis layer of our skin that contains blood vessels, nerve endings, and pores while lending a firmer and fuller look to your lips and skin.

In addition to your connective tissues and joints, hyaluronic acid is a type of sugar that is found in the skin and just about every other part of your body. The biggest advantage of this compound is that it can keep the skin firmer and more supple. It should also be interesting to note that the hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, and also has the capacity to draw water to the very surface of your skin making them look hydrated with a natural glow.

You also don’t have to worry about being allergic to hyaluronic acid since they are already found in every part of your body. This, in turn, makes it a safe compound that can be used by many people.

You can visit a dermatologist and ask them to prescribe you topical products that contain hyaluronic acid. In fact, many beauty companies are also launching lip care products that are loaded with hyaluronic acid goodness.

