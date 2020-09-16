If you’re looking for the best comfort food out there, you can’t do better than au gratin potatoes. This side dish can combine with several dishes like beef tenderloin or roast pork loin to give you a delicious experience. It is a family preference in many homes because of how yummy it is, and it satisfies your cream and cheese craving. If you’re looking for the best recipe that will teach you how to make au gratin potatoes from scratch, you’re in luck.

Ingredients Needed to Make Au Gratin Potatoes

Potatoes

Cream: You might be tempted to use milk in place of cheese or half and a half; do not.

Salt and black pepper

Cheese: It is recommended that you use Parmigiano-Reggiano instead of parmesan.

Butter

Fresh thyme (optional)

How to Make Au Gratin Potatoes

First, Preheat the oven to 350°F and then place an oven rack in the middle.

Slice the potatoes very thinly; make sure they’re as uniform as possible. If you have a mandoline slicer, they will work best for this, but if you don’t have one, you could just cut it up carefully.

Pour it all into a large bowl and then mix it up with the salt and pepper; toss till it is evenly coated.

Butter up a baking dish large enough to contain the potatoes and then arrange some of the potatoes in a sole layer on the baking dish. Make sure the edges are overlapping.

Next, sprinkle some of the cheese on top of the potatoes.

Also, pour a quarter of the cream over the sprinkled cheese.

Repeat the whole process with the potatoes, cream, and cheese left until you’ve formed four layers.

If you have any cream leftover, pour it at the top of the potatoes to help it thicken even more.

Place the baking dish in the oven unwrapped, and bake for an hour or till the potatoes become tender when you pierce it on top. Don’t remove until the top layer is golden brown. You could make the dish browner by sticking it for a minute or two under the broiler; place close attention, so it doesn’t burn though.

Allow it cool down for ten minutes before serving, and you could sprinkle fresh thyme on top if you desire. However, your dish is ready to be relished.

Final Thoughts

You could assemble the dish a day before you bake it; just make sure you cover the dish firmly with a plastic wrap and that the wrap is directly against the potatoes to avoid the top layer getting discolored. The top might still get discolored a bit, but it would become unnoticeable after you properly bake it. Store the prepared dish in a refrigerator and then bake before you serve the next day.

