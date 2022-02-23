How to Select a pH Sensor

pH sensors are among the most important tools for measuring water. Sensors like these are made to check the alkaline content in water. Knowing how acidic the liquid is can make all the difference for many companies, which is why pH sensors must be up-to-date and well-functioning. After all, they can also show the amount of security and quality in a specific product.

Why is a pH sensor important?

Understanding the distinction between alkaline and acidic substances are essential for many companies. In particular, establishments that use boilers, coolers, pools, and other liquidized environments need to have a proper assessment. Humans possess a baseline pH level of 7.4. Preserving this amount is necessary for an efficient human body.

Should the body go beyond the threshold for acid or alkaline, it can be harmful. The body must be returned to the neutral pH level. This is why many companies look too pH sensors to fulfill protocol.

How can industry process plants choose the right pH sensor?

When it comes to modern plants, the pH level is an essential metric. It shows how some substances perform in certain operations. For instance, flue gas desulfurization (FGD) happens with proper pH levels. Correct levels help remove sulfur oxide from the area concerned. When a sensor works accordingly, it allows for the process to be more efficient and controlled.

Picking out a pH sensor for complex processing plants must be done carefully. Several factors have to be considered to come up with a choice. For example, harsh temperatures at high pH levels can drastically weaken pH life. This harmful process happens because of too much hydrogen-sensitive ions taken in by glass membranes.

Electrolytes turn out to diffuse at quicker rates. The result is a membrane surface that becomes eroded, removing protection. What you want is a sensor that prevents you from experiencing this harmful occurrence.

Numerous factories use a pH sensor that combines several aspects. These sensors have a measuring electrode, which can come in a glass-type or a transistor-like form. They may also have a reference electrode that comes from silver substances. These sensors are much more comprehensive than traditional sensors. They can withstand harsh processes without eroding the surface of the machine.

What makes a good pH sensor?

Some general sensors tend to crumble after long periods of harsh temperatures. The sulfur and abrasion coming from some factories tend to destroy the important structures of these sensors. If you choose a sensor that is catered to these harsh environments, the device can last much longer.

Several forms of reference protection in the field call for electrolyte diffusion. However, they also diminish the number of contaminants that disrupt the processing fluid. This hurts the junctions of machines, possibly souring the reference. The absorbent junctions in the corners of the machine are usually made of multiple layers which can make contamination slower. However, this causes destruction to the silver material in the reference.

Usually, junctions in rugged sensors are made of sturdy materials like polytetrafluoroethylene or PTFE. The PTFE can withstand harsher chemicals. Some sensors may also be made from ceramic.

There are also sensor designs that come in wood or acrylic substances. They have electrolytes that drastically weaken the spread of contaminants in the area. It maintains the necessary electric wiring from the reference to electrodes. Additionally, you can also delay poisoning through solid reference designs that pinpoint the wire behind the sensor. Instead of hanging the sensor from the back, the front is accentuated.

When it comes to the rugged electrodes, tips may have much thicker glass materials. This is complemented by material that is much more sensitive to hydrogen, usually in the membrane. Sometimes, the flat glass comes second to round glass on the tips of the sensor. That way, the destruction of hard materials becomes much less likely.

In recent years, electrode technology has become more efficient. The ISFET electrodes are combined with more defined rugged technologies. The result is a much more efficient pH measuring tool. The result is a solid, stable, and more refined tool that can accurately measure pH levels. In turn, the sensor also withstands harsher temperatures, as well as fluctuating pH.

Conclusion

When an application becomes more demanding, it is more crucial to think about the conditions where the pH sensor will be used. An industrial pH probe is more likely to withstand harsh environments. You do not want to spend too many resources on materials that will not last a long time.

