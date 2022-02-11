Nowadays, many people are opting for hair extensions. They can make you look more attractive and add volume or length to your hairstyle. Unfortunately, extensions after a while can lose their beautiful appearance and become damaged. For this reason, every wash of the extensions should be a way to extend their life. What is the best shampoo and can it actually affect the quality and appearance of hair extensions?

What are hair extensions?

Hair extensions are so-called artificial hair integrations. They allow you to add volume or length to your natural hair. There are a lot of kinds of extensions. They can vary in length – such as 22 inch hair extensions and 18 inch hair extensions or in color or material. There are also different ways to attach them to the head.

Why do extensions get destroyed?

If you want your extensions looking healthy and shiny, you should know what causes them to get damaged. These can be a variety of things. First of all, just like natural hair, extensions can be affected by external factors such as weather and climate. Furthermore, extensions will deteriorate if not properly cared for. Lack of a good hair treatment will make them lose their aesthetic qualities faster. In addition to that, you should take care of proper grooming and cosmetics for hair extensions.

How to take care of your extensions?

To properly start your grooming, comb your extensions with a brush or comb. Use good cosmetics for washing. A good hair extension shampoo for example with organic raw shea butter or coconut milk. Matching extensions shampoo will care for your hair and make it look beautiful and natural. It is good to use shampoo and conditioner, because if you only use shampoo, you do not prevent dryness. In order to get on extensions soft and natural effect, moisturizing is also essential. It is also important to use natural oils, such as argan oil or coconut oils. For example, argan oil nourishes the hair and gives it shine. The use of shampoo and conditioner for example with shea butter and the effect of shea moisture, oils and sea kelp can make the extensions will be free from damage for a long time. You should look for cosmetics that will have the most positive effect on the condition of your hair. If you are concerned about whether they will work well, you can use free shampoo samples, for example, which you can get at many drugstores.

