In addition to sports, full-time students have their needs for leisure, culture, and technology met. Thus, everything they want and need is available, with the advantage of being pedagogically thought out. Here is some importance of full-time education.

It Improves The Student’s Performance

With the most accessible moments of study, such as on-call doubts, students become very responsible and autonomous, in addition to having specialized professionals to answer doubts, for example. Schools that have the option of full-time or half-time come to see the difference in full-time students’ positive performance.

Release Parents To Work

Fathers and mothers need to work outside the home, and there is no way to blame themselves for not being able to follow their children’s school life so closely or take them to extracurricular activities. Full-time parents can work all day with no worries while students find extracurricular activities and expert guidance in one place.

Meet The Needs Of Playing Sports

Football, athletics, judo, and basketball are some of the sports that are available in AZ. Thus, the school meets the needs of parents who do not have time to take and pick up their children in all of these activities, and students are kept up to date with their sporting needs.

Provides Better Use Of Idle Time

A child or young person who spends the afternoon alone at home will hardly use this time to study. Much more likely is that they will have baby monitors, such as TVs and video games. In schools, they have richer experiences and a more extended period of diversified learning.

Take Away The Social Risk

It is much more difficult for a child who spends all day at school to get involved in social problems. Since she has no idle time, she ends up not having time to get ready. This happens especially in a school far from the city. since the interaction with the external environment always ends up being accompanied by teachers (in the case of excursions and visits, for example) or parents.

Enables The Orientation Of Studies And Tasks

It is challenging for a child or young person to regularly organize themselves and find time for studies, especially with the temptation of the internet or video game nearby. In full-time schools, students who need this support find specialized guidance to organize their time and studies.

Provides Nutritional Guidance

Busy parents do not always have time to provide food to children as they should. In many cases, they still feel guilty about not being present all day and, therefore, let their children consume foods with low nutritional content. A nutritionist prepares all food, and students are not served food such as soft drinks or fried foods. Also, parents can have lunch with their children in the cafeteria, which brings parents closer to school life.

