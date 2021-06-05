Items For First Aid And Hygiene At The Camp

This topic requires a lot of attention since if you forget an essential product, there will be no turning back. In this case, some products are very personal, as some people need specific medications and products.

Therefore, it is good to learn important information such as first aid, improvising utensils, and making a fire, among other things.

After all, no one is free from unforeseen events, and the best way to face them is to be prepared! Now, to forget what to take camping, it is always good to make the famous and old list of what you need to take.

Being prepared, you will feel much more secure to enjoy all the experiences that camping in the middle of nature can offer.

Despite speaking in a very general way, if you have any product for daily use that we haven’t mentioned here, don’t forget to add it to the list.

First, let’s separate first aid and medical care items. A basic first aid kit has:

Disposable gloves, gauze, bandages, bandages, tapes, micropore tapes of various sizes. Scissors, thermometer, tweezers, cotton swabs, iodine solution, ten volumes of hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, boricada water, neutral eye drops, thermal blanket, and thermal bag.

Medicines such as saline, antiseptics, antipyretics, antiallergics, antacids, anti-inflammatory drugs, muscle relaxants, and pain in general; if you have any medication regularly, be sure to include them.

Personal hygiene items should include:

Therefore, prefer a shampoo that is two in one to reduce the volume of objects, soap, deodorant, wet wipes, toilet paper, shaver, and absorbents. Sunscreen with a minimum factor of 30 SPF, preferably one that can be used on the face and body. Another essential item is insect repellent; also, bring a brush, toothpaste, and dental floss for your teeth, don’t forget the bath towel and face towel.

Checklist for this section:

