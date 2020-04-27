Learn new tricks and strategies by downloading online rummy apk

Like most card games, rummy too is a strategy-based and skill-based game. In order to be good at rummy, you need to know all the rules of the game. While these rules are not too complex, there are additional tricks and strategies used by rummy experts.

One of the best ways to learn and understand how to apply these strategies to your game, you need to be a consistent player. To regularly and consistently play rummy app, download the app. The app can help you to enhance your rummy skills whenever and wherever you want to.

Tricks and strategies to ace rummy

Below are listed the most effective tips and strategies you can use while playing rummy

Memorize the cards

In order to have an all-round understanding of any rummy game, it is important to memorize the cards. Memorizing the cards which the opponents have discarded and picked up from the open deck helps you to form your game plan. For instance, if an opponent had discarded a 3 of diamonds before, you know that it is mostly safe for you to discard a tee of hearts. Likewise, if an opponent has picked up a card belonging to the suit of clubs, you know that you shouldn’t be discarding any cards which are clubs.

Form Pure Sequences

Forming at least one pure sequence is an essential part of any rummy game. What is a pure sequence? A pure sequence is a group of 3 or more consecutive cards belonging to the same suit, formed without using a printed or wildcard joker. For instance, a collection of 4 consecutive cards – 3, 4, 5 and 6 of hearts is a pure sequence. You cannot declare and show your hand, despite being melded if it doesn’t have a pure sequence. As such, it must be your foremost priority to form a pure sequence. These sequences, or runs, also help you to lower your points at the end of the game.

Learn to let go

The next important strategy to learn is knowing when to let go of your hand. If you have an undesirable and bad hand, which can hardly be melded into any sets and sequences, you should drop the game. If you keep on pursuing in the hopes of better cards, you are more likely to end up collecting a lot of deadwood, which means more points. Dropping as early as in the first turn will only cost you around 20 points. Whereas, if you continue playing with a bad hand, you can collect up to 80 points.

Conclusion

These tricks and strategies are what players gradually pick up and learn once they get more used to the game. You can now apply these tricks and improve your chances of winning at rummy. But first, to consistently play rummy apk, download the application on your mobiles.

