Living Alone: How to Maintain a Healthy and Frugal Lifestyle

Some people thrive better in a huge space all for themselves, such as a whole single-family home. After securing a favorable mortgage deal and living a peaceful, well-developed area, their self-esteem and creativity will be boosted, motivating them to work harder and just be the best version of themselves.

However, living alone doesn’t always bring out the best in us. If we’re not practicing a healthy lifestyle, we’ll get stressed out often, which may discourage us to keep our spaces tidy. Stress may also push us to spend more money on short-term comforts like shopping and drinking.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with a little fun every now and then, but if it’s already racking up your expenses, then it may not take long before you move out and live with roommates again. You surely don’t want that to happen, so here are some tips to ensure that you’ll live alone efficiently:

Learn How to Cook

Takeouts may be more convenient, but health-wise, they’re not the best, unless you bought them from proven-healthy brands. However, cooking your own meals is still undoubtedly healthier and more cost-efficient.

Fortunately, healthy meals are quick and easy to make. Just stock up on protein-rich food (chicken, fish, legumes, and eggs), whole grains (wild rice, quinoa, and whole-wheat pasta), veggies, fruits, and yogurt. Those simple ingredients will be more than enough for a variety of tasty and healthy meals.

If you’re too busy to cook every day, you can batch-cook meals whenever it is the most convenient for you. Just store them in the freezer to preserve them. You can also combine your fresh food with your takeouts; for example, add some veggies to your instant soup stock, or cook a side dish of veggies to pair with your gourmet sandwich.

Never Run Out of Space

A good hack to always have an available space is to get rid of something every time you buy new stuff. But don’t force yourself to do this if you don’t have a lot of belongings, or if everything you have is still useful.

Set a Cleaning Schedule

If you’re not a neat-freak, the best way to keep your space tidy is by setting a cleaning schedule. For example, assign Mondays as a laundry day, and Saturdays for vacuuming. This would keep you from spending money on Laundromats and professional cleaning.

Load up on Storage

Storage may not really be an issue if you have a whole house for yourself, but you’re not likely to enjoy moving from room to room just to retrieve a certain item. To save time, load up on storage products such as over-the-door organizers and other containers that you can place close by. If you work from home, don’t mix in your work stuff with your personal belongings; have designated storage for your work-related materials in your home office.

Learn How to Make Simple Repairs

Installing hooks and screws, and mending tiny holes are tasks that anyone able-bodied should be capable of doing without help. Practice your handyman skills so you can save money on installation and assembling fees when you buy furniture.

Go Out Less

If a certain activity can be perfectly enjoyed at home, then stay in and save bucks in turn. Just invite your friends over for dinner and bond over home-cooked meals. Since you have all the space for yourselves, you won’t feel limited, and you’d have superb privacy.

These tips will not just keep you healthy, tidy, and frugal, but also keep you occupied, which is effective in driving away loneliness and boredom. In turn, you can expect yourself to stay creative and stress-free.

