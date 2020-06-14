Machine Learning vs. Data Science Course in Hyderabad – What’s the difference?

Data science is concerned with extracting useful information from raw data. On the other hand, machine learning is all about allowing machines to learn from data. Both these fields are rapidly growing. In this article, we will try to find out the difference between the two.

Data Science

With the advancement of technology, the amount of data has also increased exponentially. Data science is all about deriving insights from these massive amounts of data.

Good data scientist has good programming skills and great practical knowledge. He or she has to be fluent in languages like R and Python. They also need good statistical skills and analytical skills. The demand for a data scientist is growing very rapidly.

Limitations of data science

One of the most important limitations of data science is that it relies on data. With the growth of technology, we have so much data that it has become difficult to separate good data from bad data.

A career in data science

As a data scientist, you can get a job in any industry that works with huge amounts of data like manufacturing, banking, retail, technology, and many more.

Machine Learning

Machine learning deals with teaching computers how to learn from data. A huge amount of data is fed into the computer and it is allowed to draw up an algorithm. This algorithm is tested and if it gives the desired output it is accepted if not, the data is fed again and a new algorithm is created. This process continues until you get the perfect algorithm.

Machine learning is used in a variety of industries like healthcare, technology, business, etc.

Limitations of Machine Learning

Machine learning is still not as advanced as the human brain. You still need human interaction to build the perfect algorithm. We have still not created robots that could think and feel like humans. So using machine learning in critical tasks can be dangerous.

Moreover, machine learning is only good at carrying out repetitive tasks, it cannot carry out analytical and logical tasks.

Importance of Machine Learning

Machine learning is being used in almost every industry. They can take the place of humans and can reduce costs. They are better at doing repetitive jobs that will bore a human.

Data Science vs. Machine Learning

Many people think data science and machine learning is the same thing, but this is far from the truth. Let us find out what is the difference between the two.

Skill sets for a data scientist

Data mining

Statistics

Data visualization

Programming languages like Python and R

Data management techniques

SQL

Knowledge about Hadoop, Pig and Hive

Skill sets for Machine learning professionals

Fundamentals of computer science

Statistical modelling

Data architecture

Data modelling and evaluation

A good understanding of computer algorithms

Natural language processing

Both data science and machine learning are growing at a very fast pace. They have great applications in almost every walk of life.

