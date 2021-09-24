Legal Specialist Greg Pimstone Provides an Insight into The Wide spread Navigating Healthcare Fraud and Exploitation of The Affordable Care Act in the USA

Widespread healthcare fraud has been present in America for a long time. It has been present even before the passage of The Affordable Care Act and the global pandemic. These developments are detrimental to the safety of the public as complicit doctors, and other members of the medical profession are involved in these scams. The development of technology is also to blame, and with it, fraud also grows. The nation needs to impose strict protocols for risk assessment and management so that malicious healthcare professionals do not manipulate or bypass the systems for their selfish gains, especially during times of a dangerous Pandemic.



Gregory Pimstone and how these misdeeds are dangerous for public health



Greg Pimstone is a widely renowned legal expert and partner with Manatt’s esteemed national healthcare litigation practice firm in the USA. He says there is a loophole in The Affordable Care Act that immoral healthcare professionals are taking advantage of. The amount of healthcare fraud in the nation is staggering, and money laundering from the system had exceeded over $100B, accounting for more than 35% of illegal funds.



How did the removal of medical underwriting aggravate the system?



The removal of medical underwriting, was in the beginning, welcomed by healthcare consumers, especially by patients who had pre-existing medical conditions. However, immoral healthcare providers took advantage of this development and started to avoid the system to their own advantage.



They worked with recruiters and clinics to findindigent patients suffering from addiction and no health insurance. They paid the clinic or the recruiter a fee such a patient was found to enter the system. They then searched for private health insurance to give that patient benefits from out-of-network providers free of cost and pay their insurance premiums on the policy.



The surge in prices affecting the average consumer in the USA



After the treatment was over, they ceased the payment of these premiums and made the policies lapse, leaving the patient with no insurance. The insurer was billed with tens, hundreds, and even thousands of dollars, leading to a rise in healthcare costs, affecting the average consumer who had to bear the brunt of these additional costs.



Gregory Pimstone of Manatt emphasizes that those healthcare programs funded by the federal government in the USA, the Office of Inspector General observed that the insurance premium payment made by the healthcare provider for the beneficiary and the waiver of rates for coinsurance makes the price for the Medicare or Medicaid program increase in the nation and this later implicates federal statutes and anti-kickback laws. It triggers the prohibition of rendering inducements to the beneficiaries as well. This fraud is taking place regularly and is detrimental to the public, who regard healthcare providers to be full of ethics and integrity. However, there are many complicit doctors and other members of the healthcare sector who are taking advantage of the loopholes in the ACA and resorting to scams and misdeeds at such a time when a global pandemic is at its peak.



