Why Malta has Become a Real Estate Hotspot

The island of Malta is often referred to as the pearl of the Mediterranean, thanks to its strategic and beautiful location. It also has one of the most lucrative ports in the world, which is a gateway to all of North Africa and Europe’s major cities. Apart from that, Malta also boasts an agreeable weather year-round, some stunning architecture and landscape, warm people and a hospitable charm and is also rich in culture and history. Malta is also part of the Schengen zone since 2007 and most of the population speaks fluent English, which is the country’s second official language after Maltese.

Considering these factors, it is not surprising that Malta has become of the real estate hotspots and has caught the attention of many investors. Investing in Malta’s real estate can be a really smart move for people. At present, the country has a very solid economic standing, as it has claimed the 31st position of countries with the highest GDP in the world. In fact, the Maltese economy is one of the handful ones that have managed to remain stable and strong during the market crash of 2008 and has made significant improvements since then.

Moreover, during 2017, there was a 3.7% growth in the Maltese economy, which made it the third fastest growing countries in EU. In addition, it is also looking to compete with some of the biggest cities in Europe as the prime destination thanks to development of ‘smart city’ which will attract some of the world’s biggest startups and tech giants. Therefore, many investors have already capitalized on the real estate market boom in Malta. They come from various affluent regions, such as Holland, Belgium and Scandinavia. As a matter of fact, most of these investors are Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) individuals, which means that you will be in good company if you decide to invest there.

The best thing about the Maltese real estate market is that there are a horde of options available across the price spectrum and it is backed by a very stable property market and economy. Thanks to the low cost of living in the country, you can find many properties to rent in Malta that are strategically placed in a very affordable price range. Apart from that, the country is also attracting a large number of expats from various countries due to its abundance of employment opportunities and beautiful climate.

There is also the lure of the low tax on residency, which is drawing in more people to Malta. Consequently, there is a high demand of accommodation from foreigners and locals alike. Plus, due to Malta’s rich history and diverse culture, you will find a huge range of architectural styles, including modern, contemporary, classical, rustic and more. This gives you many options to choose from when you are looking to rent or buy a property, from contemporary duplex apartments to rural luxury farm houses and luxurious sea-facing villas. You can cherry-pick properties from these and other excellent real estate opportunities in Malta.

