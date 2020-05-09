Cost and design are the first things that come to mind when people hear about modular construction. Some think that these prefabricated houses are more expensive to build compared to their traditional counterparts. Others shy away from these types of houses because of their “boxy” design. However, modular houses are actually inexpensive and use contemporary design techniques to appeal to a modern crowd.

From flexibility to disaster-resistance, here are some of the reasons why modular construction is a good home alternative:

Built Tough at a Lower Price

The main benefits of modular construction are its price tag and build quality. These types of homes are built in controlled environments that have specialized tools to ensure the toughest walls and panels are produced. Floors, walls, partitions, ceilings, and walls are all square to secure the entire structure. Modular home builders are also working with 3-D scanning companies to utilize their technologies to design and build disaster-resistant homes.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) even noted that prefabricated or modular homes can withstand hurricane-force winds. Also, this type of house is cheaper because of minimized on-site construction delays. It’s quicker and more efficient.

Consumes less power and energy

Modular houses are energy-efficient as they are designed using Building Information Modeling (BIM) software. It helps modular architects and engineers plan the construction to maximize the unit’s energy efficiency. Builders are also using two-by-six (2×6) frames as walls and partitions. These frames provide better insulation and protect the unit from air infiltration. Special sealants are also used for plumbing fixtures and power outlets to protect them against water leaks and fires. The whole module is thoroughly inspected to make sure that its weather-tight and energy-efficient. New technologies such as solar panels and automated thermostats will also help make a module more eco-friendly.

Tailor-fitted to Meet Construction Demands

One of the best things about modular homes is that they are can adapt to any construction demand. Since these homes are constructed off-site, transporting them to remote areas is easier. They can be assembled on-site by a handful of construction workers. This is also ideal for dense urban areas where spaces are tight and limited. Homebuyers can also pick the design and materials to be used for their dream house. It’s tailor-fitted to meet their desires and needs.

Less Waste and Ready for a “Connected Future”

The best thing about modular construction is the smart use of building materials. Inventories are checked and only essential materials are used per module. Since these modular factories are off-site, they are required to have in-plant recycling facilities for unused materials. These steps ensure that their impact on the environment is reduced. Since home buyers of today prefer LEED-certified homes, builders are designing their modules to include smart technologies like centralized vacuuming systems, smart LED lighting, water-saving plumbing fixtures, and AI-controlled HVAC systems. These module homes of today are ready for a “connected future”.

With the rising costs of building a home, modular construction has become a preferred alternative. It’s cheaper, more durable, and will meet the needs of the future.

