What You should Know about Windows 11 Professional and its Activation

Released on June 24, 2021, Windows 11 Professional edition includes all of the features of the standard version of Windows 11, as well as additional features and tools that are specifically tailored to the needs of companies and professionals. Here are the most important things to know about this operating system developed by Microsoft.

Windows 11 Professional’s New Features

First of all, you need an activation key, also called license key or product key, to access all the features and functionalities of the operating system. You can find the best price for your Windows 11 professional activation key on prowebsoftware.net, a trustworthy retailer. Anyway, it includes several new features and improvements over its predecessor, Windows 10. We can name the redesigned Start menu which comes with a new layout and live icons. The taskbar sports a redesigned clock, calendar, and new icons. The Snap Layouts option allows you to easily organize and resize open windows on your desktop.

A new feature called Snap Groups lets you group multiple apps and easily move them between virtual desktops. The Snap Spacing technology allows you to add space between snapped windows while Snap Fill helps maximize a window to fill the entire screen. Snap Align gives the possibility to align snapped windows to the top, bottom, left, or right of the screen. Snap Preview, Snap History, Snap Arrange and Snap Place are also among the new features of Windows 11 Professional, as well as improvements to touchscreen support and better integration with the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

The Activation of Windows 11 Professional

As we said above, activating Windows 11 Professional edition requires a valid product key which is a unique 25-character code that is used to activate and unlock the full version of the operating system. If you purchase a new PC with Windows 11 Professional pre-installed, the license key should be included in the packaging or on a label. If you buy a digital copy of Windows 11 Professional, the product key will be sent to you via email.

Once Windows 11 Professional is activated, you will have access to all of its features and will be able to receive important updates and security fixes. If you have any problems activating Windows 11 Professional, you can contact Microsoft support for assistance. You can also contact your retailer for help. By the way, make sure to choose a reliable reseller when you buy your activation key for Windows 11 Pro elsewhere that at the official Microsoft Store.

