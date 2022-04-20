Can I Safely Withdraw from Meth at Home?

Some people believe that they are capable of overcoming their meth addiction on their own. They believe it is possible to defeat meth at home. While it is not impossible, it is more difficult without the assistance of a substance abuse treatment facility.

The withdrawal symptoms from meth aren’t life-threatening. The emotional withdrawal symptoms are the ones that can be hazardous. A gloomy mood could lead to suicide ideation. When there is no one around to steer the individual away from the edge, this becomes perilous.

Sleeping, eating, and hydrating are some of the home cures for meth withdrawal. It can be beneficial to have a strong support system at home. Having accountability partners might help you stay motivated when things get tough.

Meth Addiction Symptoms

When people stop taking opiates, they have varied withdrawal symptoms. Furthermore, a number of factors influence the intensity of the negative consequences, including how long and how much Meth the user used, how often they used it, and whether they overused other substances as well. Factors such as how a drug is ingested might also influence withdrawal. Withdrawal from injecting Meth is more difficult and takes longer than withdrawal from non-injecting Meth. Some of the signs and symptoms of meth withdrawal include:

Agitation

Increased appetite

Insomnia Fatigue

Excessive perspiration

Hallucinations

Fever

Paranoia

Red, itchy eyes

Nausea

Confusion

Motivation

Suicidal ideation

Tremors

Stomach discomfort

Severe sadness

Anxiety

Dehydration

Post-Acute Withdrawal Symptoms (PAWS)

Fatigue, sadness, cravings, and insomnia are common withdrawal symptoms. PAWS occurs when withdrawal symptoms persist beyond the first withdrawal period. It usually takes 1–2 weeks to withdraw from psychostimulants like methamphetamine.

It is possible for withdrawal symptoms to last for months or years after an acute withdrawal.In various studies, long-term crystal meth withdrawal symptoms have been recorded. People who have previously experienced methamphetamine-related psychosis are at risk of relapsing into psychosis after discontinuing crystal meth.

Meth Detox, Rehab, And Recovery Through the Help of Professionals

A well-rounded approach is provided by a professional meth addiction treatment program. The individual is given a treatment plan that is tailored to their personal needs. Following the detox procedure, services like as individual treatment, behavior modification therapy, and life skills classes are provided.

Individual therapy reveals the factors that contributed to the development of a meth addiction. The individual can learn how to deal with long-standing difficulties that influenced their decision to use meth. Behavioral modification treatment teaches a person in recovery how to cope in a healthy way.

Lessons in life skills improve their ability to perform without feeling euphoric. Combining these many parts of meth treatment can aid in a person’s ability to remain clean and sober.

We Will Assist You in Recovering From Meth Addiction At Taylor Recovery Center.

Taylor Recovery Center is Houston’s finest mental health and addiction treatment institution.

We believe that finding a comfortable meth addiction treatment program should not be difficult.To assist you manage withdrawal symptoms, our residential treatment program includes 24-hour medical monitoring.

Share this post: on Twitter on Facebook on Google+