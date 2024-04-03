Tooth Hemisection: Indications, Procedure, and Outcomes

Tooth decay is a prevalent dental issue that can sometimes become severe, affecting the pulp and causing significant discomfort. In the past, teeth with extensive decay beyond the scope of root canal therapy often required extraction.

Read on to learn more about the tooth hemisection procedure and how it is performed!

Tooth hemisection is a minimally invasive endodontic surgery where the tooth is carefully divided into two halves, resulting in two separate sections. Typically reserved for molars with multiple roots, this procedure aims to maintain the tooth’s structure and function. It serves as a conservative and economical alternative to extracting molars.

Indications for tooth hemisection

Tooth hemisection is indicated in the following conditions:

Root canal treatment failure

Vertical root fracture

Bone loss

Bifurcation

Pulp chamber damage

Severe root exposure

Preparing for a tooth hemisection

Before undergoing a hemisection, your dentist will evaluate the damaged tooth through dental radiographs. This helps them identify the exact areas of decay or infection harming the tooth and also helps determine your candidacy for the procedure.

The procedure involved

Here is a step-by-step guide to tooth hemisection:

Your dentist will administer a local anesthetic to numb the affected tooth. This helps ease pain and discomfort during the procedure.

The roots of the affected tooth will be accessed through a small incision in the gums. The flap will be raised to expose the roots.

If there is a healthy root, the dentist will perform a root amputation on the damaged root and leave the surviving root intact.

The treatment area will be cleaned, and a temporary crown will be placed to cover the remaining half of the crown.

The gum flap will be repositioned and sutured carefully to close the wound.

Expectation after a tooth hemisection

This is what you can expect after a tooth hemisection:

You may feel some discomfort and mild swelling for the first two days post-procedure.

Avoid chewing on hard foods to prevent bleeding and damage to the sutures.

You will be given a prescription mouthwash to ensure the mouth is clean after the surgical procedure.

Your sutures will be removed after about a week or two.

The tooth should be healed enough to place a dental crown after a few months.

Final takeaway

Tooth hemisection presents a conservative and budget-friendly alternative to tooth extraction. This procedure entails the removal of half of a multi-rooted molar, preserving the remaining healthy tooth structure and avoiding the gap that would result from extraction.

