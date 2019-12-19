Celsys Offers Clip Studio Paint DEBUT Free to 10,000 Educational Institutions and 4.5M Students in Texas

Celsys, Inc., the developers of popular illustration software Clip Studio Paint, is working with the non-profit Texas Computer Education Association (TCEA) to equip Texas schools and students with Clip Studio Paint DEBUT (6-month ver.) free of charge.

The TCEA works to support the use of technology in PreK-16 educational institutions. Established in 1980 and boasting 28,000 members, the TCEA has worked to secure funding for the introduction of technology to the classroom and also provides institutions with tools and curriculums.

Celsys will provide Clip Studio Paint Debut to participating schools among the 10,000 schools and 4.5 million educators and students belonging to the public and private kindergartens, elementary schools, junior high schools, and high schools of Texas. Any schools of these grade levels interested in participating may do so via the dedicated TCEA homepage.

“This partnership opens up a world of possibilities for Texas students. Having high-quality creative software like Clip Studio Paint Debut allows students to learn in engaging ways that help develop a number of skills at once, from learning the basics of technology use to the rudiments of art and design,” TCEA Executive Director Lori Gracey said of the collaboration.

Clip Studio Paint is a drawing and painting software application used by professional artists and illustrators across a variety of industries worldwide. With numerous useful features and a unique “brush engine” that replicates drawing and painting on a physical canvas, Clip Studio Paint is the choice of professionals everywhere and is already in use in art schools around the world. With this partnership, Celsys says, young aspiring creators in Texas, too, can get a head start on learning the necessary skills to achieve their creative dreams.

Registration for participating schools is ongoing, and Texas schools interested in taking part in this program may register until Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The program will be administered by Celsys’ North American distribution partner – Graphixly.

For more information on Clip Studio Paint Debut, please visit Graphixly’s Debut page.

■ About Clip Studio Paint

http://www.clipstudio.net/en

■ About the TCEA

https://tcea.org/

■ About the Graphixly

https://www.graphixly.com/

・

Celsys supports creators globally in the production, browsing, and distribution of digital art utilizing IT technology.

We provide solutions in these fields, including through our illustration, comics, and animation production software, “Clip Studio Paint,” Clip Studio web services and our e-book solution, “Clip Studio Reader.”

Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/

Clip Studio Paint site: http://www.clipstudio.net/en/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/

Share this post: on Twitter on Facebook on Google+