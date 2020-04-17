What are different types of breast augmentation techniques?

Breast augmentation is a breast enlargement procedure. It is a surgical procedure where breast implants are inserted. There are two types of breast implants. They are silicone and saline breast implants. Breast augmentation is also known as augmentation mammoplasty. During the breast augmentation procedure, the implants are inserted either behind the chest wall or behind the breast tissue. Women who want bigger breasts can undergo this procedure. Some women want to look more attractive with a bigger breast, while the rest because their breasts have shrunk due to various reasons. Weight loss and increasing age are examples of the causes of decreasing breast volume. If you are interested in this procedure, you can see any surgeon (especially plastic surgeon) who has experience in conducting breast augmentation surgery. There are different breast augmentation types depending on the technique used.

There are four different types (different techniques) of breast augmentation surgery. They are:

Inframammary

Periareolar

Transumbilical

Transaxillary

Surgeons will choose one of the above surgical techniques depending on the patients’ body and the desired outcome. Breast augmentation aims to:

Breast size adjustment after pregnancy

Boost self-confidence

Correct any surgical error (error following breast surgery) due to any conditions

Enhance physical appearance

Breast augmentation possesses certain risks, similar to any other surgery. In other words, all surgeries have their own risk. The risks of breast augmentation are:

Infection

Breast pain

Distorted breast shape

The nipple and breast sensations are disturbed

Rupture of implants

Leakage of implants

Scarring

The skin around the implants become wrinkly

To repair or treat the above possible problems, additional cost or surgery is needed. Breast augmentation surgeries are done with patients are on general anaesthesia. The breast implants may not last forever. So, in the future, you might need another surgery. Before surgery is done, doctors will discuss with their respective clients to decide on which implant they want and most suitable for them. There are smooth or textured implants, there are round or teardrop shape implants and there small or big implants to decide on. The following are the things you need to know before agreeing for breast augmentation:

Mammograms will be a bit complicated when you have breast implants

Breast implants will not last forever

This procedure won’t solve breast sagging

Breastfeeding might be challenging for those with breast implants

Insurance will not cover breast augmentation procedure

If you smoke, you must stop smoking before going for this surgery

If you are on certain medications like heparin that increase the risk for bleeding, you might need a piece of medical advice before stopping this medication and go for breast augmentation surgery

Most of the time, patients can go back home on the same day after the procedure. So, you will need to take a cab or ask someone to drive you home. After breast augmentation surgery, breast pain, breast swelling, and bruises will be there up to a few weeks. During the healing process, patients can put on a sports bra or a compression bandage for extra support. Patients will also be given painkillers to ease breast pain and swelling. In conclusion, breast augmentation surgery is a safe procedure and the result will last for a long time but not forever.

Share this post: on Twitter on Facebook on Google+