What to Consider Before a Roof Replacement  

If your old roofing shows signs of deterioration, including curling shingles, broken roof valleys, and sagging roofs, it may be time for a replacement. Roof replacement is a major expense, and careful planning is vital to make the most of your investment. It is best to consider some critical factors in your decision-making.

Material

Your location somehow dictates the choice of material you need for your new roof. For instance, you might prefer a fire-resistant roof if you live in a fire-prone area. Your top choices include the following:

Asphalt composition shingles . These are cheap but can be an unattractive option.

. These are cheap but can be an unattractive option. Wooden shingles . Durable and fire-resistant; attractive option but a bit pricey.

. Durable and fire-resistant; attractive option but a bit pricey. Steel and aluminum are durable, fireproof, and cost-effective. They last long and make for a good investment.

Clay or ceramic tile . These are classic, durable roofing options but may be heavy and limited to sharp slopes.

. These are classic, durable roofing options but may be heavy and limited to sharp slopes. This high-end option is expensive but attractive, though heavy and hard to repair.

Composition slate. Synthetic tile made from recycled materials, resembling the look of slate and other stones. It is a lighter, more durable option.

Layering

Some building codes no longer allow installing a new layer of shingles over an existing roof, thereby requiring the tearing-off of the old roofing. Even if it is allowed, consider important factors such as weight as it can be heavy and unsuitable for older home structures. Another problem with just layering on a previous roof is that you may not be able to fix surface issues such as bumps and bubbles.

However, layering reduces the required labor as there is no need to strip off the existing layer. This will not be a problem for professional roof contractors Rockford IL, but it is still not ideal for do-it-yourselfers. Some manufacturers also require that the roof is wholly stripped to comply with the warranty. Therefore, it is best to look at potential problems of overlaying that outweigh the benefits.

Cost

The cost of your roofing replacement may depend on your choice of material, contractor, size of the area to work on, and the pitch or steepness of your roof. To get an estimate, contact your roofing contractor. While price is an important consideration, focus on value and return on investment. When getting estimates, ask what is included.

Contractor

It pays to do your homework and shop around to compare your options before deciding on a roofing contractor. Read reviews, ask for recommendations from friends who just had their home remodeled, and get estimates from 3 or more companies. Let them show some samples of their work in your area. Ask about their license and bond, insurance coverage, and warranties. It also helps to know other information, such as who will be responsible for securing permits or whether they follow all regulations and codes.

Conclusion

Roofing replacement is something that you face only every 20 or 30 years. It’s just right to plan carefully since this will be a major expense, and when successful, it may be a good investment that adds value to your home.

