Why is a Criminal Record important?

Criminal records are a serious document. The only way one is even created is if someone is found guilty of a crime by a court. As such, it’s important to know who in your life has one, and what’s inside of it.

What’s in a criminal record search?

All relevant information to the crime(s) the person in it has been convicted of. This includes:

Identifying details, as well as a mugshot

The crime(s) they’re convicted of, as well as details surrounding the crime(s)

The date the conviction(s) occurred, as well as the presiding judge

Punishments rendered for the crime(s)

All of this information, and more can be found within the criminal record. As such, it’s vital to treat them as important documents, and do what you can to access them.

Where can I find a criminal record?

There are a multitude of ways to find a criminal record, with an impressive variety in their ease of use, reliability, and speed.

An online public records search

Online public records searches, despite being a mouthful, are easily the best way to find a criminal record. To utilize one, all you need is the full name of the person you’re investigating, and select a state in which they were criminally convicted, and you should find results with extraordinary speed. If you’re searching a common name, then you can use services like SpyFly to help narrow your search. SpyFly attaches any relevant mugshots to the search, to help identify the person you’re looking for.

A great benefit of SpyFly is its confidentiality. They do not alert anyone that a search has been made, nor do they report your personal information to any agencies. This allows you to remain secure that your search will stay private, and won’t become someone else’s business.

Visit the courthouse which made the conviction

Though this will likely be unfeasible for many people, if you’d like, you can head down there, and try to speak with a county clerk. You can make your request, and they’ll add it to their queue. You’ll be charged a clerical fee, and once the county clerk gets to your request, they’ll mail you the results of your inquiry.

However, if for whatever reason the court cannot provide you with access to the criminal record, you’ll only have wasted your time. This can be circumvented by visiting the specific court in which the conviction occurred, as they’re required to maintain records of all proceedings that occurred within. This requirement is not enforced on other courts, as other courts activities are not usually relevant.

Moreover, many county clerks are overloaded with requests, and it can take days or even weeks for them to get around to your own. Even once they do begin to search for your requested criminal record, you’ll have to wait until it arrives by mail, meaning you’ll have to wait another few days.

Visit a legal office

Most law offices subscribe to services that provide them with access to an extremely well stocked legal database. These databases, while expensive, certainly have access to criminal records. SImply visit an attorney, and request a copy of the criminal record you desire. They’ll be able to turn it up quickly, and provide you with it.

However, lawyers are unlikely to work for free. At minimum, you’ll be charged a consultation fee, which is likely to be rather pricey. However, if you’d prefer to pay an expensive sum, and have the work taken from you, this is a viable option.

