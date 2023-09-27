Composite Fillings to Blend with Your Natural Teeth 

Composite fillings are gaining traction in the field of cosmetic dentistry, owing to their durability and aesthetics. It helps restore the tooth and prevent further damage to the tooth structure.

Our cosmetic dentist in Downtown Chicago specializes in composite fillings with utmost precision and accuracy. This can greatly improve the integrity of your oral cavity and enhance your quality of life.

What is a composite filling?

Composite fillings are tooth-colored dental products that aid in restoring the tooth structure lost due to caries, cracks, or fractures. Since they can be closely matched to your natural teeth, they are aesthetically best suited for use in front teeth and other visible areas of the mouth. A composite filling is a combination of plastic (acrylic) resin and powdered glass filler.

Why do dentists recommend composite fillings?

Composite fillings are increasingly popular among dentists to treat the following conditions:

Teeth that are chipped or cracked

Diastema (space or gaps between teeth)

Broken or fractured teeth

Moderately decayed teeth, especially on the visible surfaces of the teeth

Worn-out teeth due to aging, bruxism (clenching or grinding of the teeth), or abnormal masticatory forces

What are the potential benefits of composite fillings?

Composite fillings are emerging as one of the widely used dental restorations due to the following benefits:

Natural appearance (tooth-colored)

Fracture resistant

Stain resistant

Good durability

Less time-consuming (the procedure can be completed in a single visit)

Can be used to fix minor flaws to major damage

Cost-effective

Minimal post-procedure care is required

What is the procedure involved for composite fillings?

Getting a composite filling is simple and can be completed in a single visit.

Your dentist will first select the composite shade according to your natural teeth.

The tooth involved will be isolated using a rubber dam to prevent excess moisture.

The tooth will be air-dried, and the decay will be excavated to prepare the tooth for filling.

The dentist will etch and bond the tooth. This creates micropores so that the composite locks into the tooth surface securely.

The composite material will be layered carefully, and after each layer, the cement will be cured to harden.

The restored tooth will be shaped and polished.

Your dentist will check your bite for any high points to make sure you are comfortable with the restoration.

Final note

A composite filling may satisfy your desire to have a tooth-colored restoration, offering an excellent combination of aesthetics and durability to enhance your smile. Furthermore, it can help prevent further complications (pulpal involvement, gum disease, bone loss, or tooth loss) due to caries arrest.

