Dunnavant Valley Ace Hardware: The Best Gifts for New Homeowners

Welcome new homeowners in style with the perfect gifts from Dunnavant Valley Ace Hardware. Located in Birmingham, AL, this store offers a wide selection of high-quality prod-ucts that cater to all your home improvement and maintenance needs. Whether it’s a fresh coat of paint or a powerful lawn mower, you’ll find the ideal gift to make any new house feel like home. Visit our store for quality products and expert advice from our experienced local staff. Discover more about our offerings at Dunnavant Valley Ace Hardware.

Ken Smith, manager of Dunnavant Valley Ace Hardware, emphasizes the importance of se-lecting the right products for new homeowners. “We understand that moving into a new home can be overwhelming, and our goal is to make that transition as smooth as possible with our cu-rated selection of top-notch products,” says Smith.

The Benjamin Moore Ben Satin/Pearl Base 1 Paint and Primer is a versatile choice for new homeowners looking to refresh their interiors. This zero VOC, acrylic blended latex paint offers excellent coverage and a durable finish, making it perfect for touch-ups or complete room trans-formations. With easy cleanup and a satin/pearl sheen, it’s a practical and stylish choice.

“A fresh coat of Benjamin Moore paint can truly transform any space, bringing new life to your home,” said Smith. “It’s a must-have for any new homeowner looking to personalize their space.”

Maintain a pristine yard with the EGO Power+ ST1503LB Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit. This powerful duo features a 15″ string trimmer and a 530 CFM blower, both operating qui-etly and efficiently. With a 4.0 Ah battery and rapid recharging, this weather-resistant set is per-fect for all-season yard care.

“This combo kit is a game-changer for homeowners wanting to keep their lawns neat with-out the hassle of gas-powered tools,” Smith added. “It’s quiet, efficient, and incredibly easy to use.”

The EGO Power+ 800 Series Lawn Mower Kit offers unparalleled power and convenience. With a 21-inch cutting width and up to 75 minutes of runtime, this self-propelled mower makes lawn care a breeze. Its Select Cut multi-blade system ensures precise cutting, whether mulch-ing, bagging, or side-discharging.

“This mower is ideal for those who want the power of a gas engine without the noise and maintenance,” Smith noted. “It’s designed to make lawn care effortless.”

For the DIY enthusiast, the Craftsman V20 Cordless 7 Tool Combo Kit is a dream come true. This comprehensive set includes a drill/driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, oscillating tool, grinder, and LED task light, all powered by the V20 MAX system. With two batteries and a charger, it’s perfect for tackling any home project.

“This tool kit is a fantastic gift for new homeowners looking to take on home improvements themselves,” Smith commented. “It has everything you need in one convenient package.”

Elevate outdoor cooking with the Weber Spirit E-325 Gas Grill. This 3-burner grill features a Sear Zone for bold, flavorful grilling. With porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates and a Snap-Jet Ignition system, it offers superior heat retention and easy lighting. Perfect for summer barbecues and gatherings.

“A good grill is essential for any backyard, and the Weber Spirit E-325 provides the perfect balance of power and convenience,” Smith said. “It’s a gift that will be appreciated for years to come.”

