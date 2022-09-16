The Best Cities to Live in in Indiana

If you are planning a move to Indiana and are still in the early stages of research, you might not have picked out a city yet to call home. Indiana has many great cities to choose from, and you will definitely have a variety of options to choose from when it comes to where you are planting your roots next.

Consider what you or your family would like from a city and what your preferences would be for locations and the things that you would like your new city to offer. Once you have those criteria, compare them to these best cities to live in in Indiana:

Indianapolis

You have probably heard of Indianapolis, and for good reason, since it is the state’s capital as well as the state’s most populous city. The city has a diverse economy based on transportation, business services, education, health services, and government, just to name a few, so if you are looking for job opportunities in a new city, Indianapolis has plenty to offer.

Indianapolis has several exciting recreational activities to offer as well, including major league sports (the city is home to the Colts and the Pacers), several colleges, and several museums, including the world’s largest children’s museum. However, Indianapolis is probably best known as a racing city and for the Indianapolis 500. If you are a racing fan, this is the city for you, and luckily there are plenty of apartments for rent in Indianapolis.

Carmel

If you are looking for a slightly smaller city, consider Carmel. This city is a suburb and located north of Indianapolis. Interestingly, the number of roundabouts built in the city have earned it the title of “Roundabout Capital of the U.S.” The city is home to over 40 corporate headquarters, as well as many more regional offices, so there is a variety of career opportunities.

If you are into biking, the city hosts the Rollfast Gran Fondo. Other fun things in Carmel include the Carmel Farmers Market, the Monon Trail, and the Carmel Monon Community Center. You can also check out the many art galleries, boutiques, festivals, and events in the Carmel Arts and Design District. There is plenty to do in Carmel if you do decide this is the city for you.

Fishers

Fishers is a growing suburb of Indianapolis located in Hamilton County. So if you are looking for a smaller city than Indianapolis but one that is attractive to transplants, this may be the pick for you. Some of the top industries in Fishers include education, government, and healthcare, so there is also a wide variety of career opportunities here.

Fishers is home to many opportunities for outdoor recreation, including the Geist Reservoir, many parks, and a nature preserve. Fishers also hosts two annual fairs that bring a lot of excitement for residents: Spark!Fishers, which takes place at the end of June and includes a parade and fireworks, and the Fishers Renaissance Fair.

With all of these great cities to choose from in Indiana, you may have a hard time choosing one. Just think of the criteria you chose for you and your family, and choose the city that best fits those criteria.

Share this post: on Twitter on Facebook on Google+