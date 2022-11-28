Vinyl Flooring Singapore: What You Should Know

Vinyl flooring is an exceptional option for any flooring. It’s durable and easy to clean, making it a viable choice for both residential and commercial spaces. Find out all the important facts you should know before you make the decision to go with vinyl!

What is Vinyl Flooring?

Vinyl flooring is a type of flooring made from a vinyl sheet that is bonded to a backing. The sheet is then pressed into a solid surface. Vinyl flooring is popular for its low cost, easy installation, and durable finish.

What are the benefits of vinyl flooring?

One of the benefits of vinyl flooring is that it is a low-cost option. Vinyl flooring is also easy to install, which makes it a good choice for people who are not experienced in installing floors. Vinyl flooring has a durable finish, which means it can withstand scratches and other damage well.

How to Choose a Type of Vinyl Flooring

If you’re looking to add some personality and flavor to your home, vinyl flooring may be the perfect option. Here’s a look at four different types of vinyl flooring and what you need to know before making your decision.

Linoleum: Linoleum is a versatile and affordable type of vinyl flooring that’s often used in commercial settings. It has a soft feel and can be easily refinished or resurfaced.

Plywood: Plywood is a more expensive option but can last longer than other types of vinyl flooring. It’s also prone to scratches and dents, so care should be taken when installing it.

Cork Flooring: Cork flooring is made from compressed cork sheets that are bonded together with a natural adhesive. This type of flooring is environmentally friendly and easy to maintain, but it’s not as durable as other types of vinyl flooring.

Installation and Maintenance Tips

Vinyl flooring Singapore is a popular choice for many homeowners because it’s easy to clean and maintain. Here are some installation and maintenance tips to help you get the most out of your vinyl flooring:

1. Always use the correct adhesive and Floor Sealant when installing vinyl flooring. Incorrect adhesives or sealants can cause damage to your flooring over time.

2. Make sure your vinyl floor is level before installation. A slight variance in the height of the floor can cause issues with how the vinyl stretches and wears over time.

3. Clean your vinyl floors regularly with a solvent-free, water-based cleaning solution. Avoid using harsh chemicals, which can damage the finish on your flooring.

4. Protect your floors from dirt, dust, hair, and other debris by regularly sweeping and vacuuming them. Use a low-pile carpet cleaner on areas that are difficult to reach, such as deep nooks and crannies.

Benefits of Vinyl Flooring

When it comes to flooring, vinyl is a popular and budget-friendly option. Here are some of the benefits of vinyl flooring:

#1: Vinyl is Durable

Unlike other flooring types, vinyl is very durable. This means that it will not wear down over time, providing a longer lifespan for your flooring installation.

#2: Vinyl is Easy to Clean

Vinyl floors are easy to clean – just sweep or vacuum them clean. Additionally, they do not require any special care or attention like wood or tile floors do. This makes them a great choice for busy households with lots of children and pets.

#3: Vinyl is Energy Efficient

Vinyl floors are an energy-efficient option because they don’t require much maintenance – just periodic cleaning and protection against scratches. In fact, many experts say that vinyl floors can actually be more energy-efficient than other flooring options.

So if you’re looking for a budget-friendly, durable, easy-to-clean option, vinyl flooring Singapore is a great choice!

