6 Nature Tourism in Jakarta You Must Visit

If you think about Jakarta and its surroundings, many people might imagine that there are only tall buildings and shopping centers. Many also believe that local people only frequent outdoor cafes in Jakarta. However, it turns out that Jakarta also has a touristic natural environment that can be visited when you are in Jakarta — well suited for a vacation or just a transit for a few days. Here are five natural attractions in Jakarta that are perfect for a weekend break.

Angke Nature Tourism Park

This natural tourist spot is located on the coast of Jakarta. If you are curious about mangroves, try stopping by the park located at Jalan Garden House number 4, Kamar Muara, Penjaringan. Come in the morning when the weather is not too hot, and the air is still fresh. Aside from seeing the forest from the bridge, you can also explore the mangrove area by boat. The price to get into the Angke Nature Tourism Park is very affordable for tourists.

Thousand Islands

The Thousand Islands is still a favorite destination for tourists who miss to enjoy the beauty of the beach but do not have much time to go to other faraway parts of Indonesia. Many travel agencies operate one-day trip services in the Thousand Islands to make it easier for you to vacation. You can do many water attractions here, from snorkeling to enjoying the beautiful underwater sea view, island-hopping, trying out watersports, or just relaxing at a beachside resort. To get to the Thousand Islands, you need to go across from Muara Angke for approximately 2.5 hours.

Agro Education Tourism Ragunan

This natural tourist spot, which opened in January 2021, is located on Jalan Poncol Ragunan, Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta. The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government deliberately built Agro Education Tourism Ragunan to improve the agricultural sector in production, education, environmental conservation, and of course, tourism. You can learn a lot about urban farming, from planting seeds, fertilizing, harvesting to packaging and marketing. Better yet, it is free.

Ancol Beach

The Ancol area is a tourist destination with complete facilities. Around here you can find amusement parks, hotels, malls, and giant aquariums. Unfortunate news though — Ancol management has banned swimming at the beach during the pandemic. Even so, you have to stop by the beach. You can come in the afternoon and go to the pier to enjoy the sunset panorama from the beach coast. Ancol Beach entrance ticket price is IDR 25,000 per person.

Wiladatika Flower Park

Located at Jalan Jamboree number 1 Harjamukti, Cimanggis, Depok, Wiladatika Flower Park is a great place to relax and have a picnic with the family. The atmosphere is still beautiful with lots of flowers, making this place suitable for a moment to escape from the bustle of the capital city.

Semak Daun Island

Semak Daun Island, which is part of Jakarta, has exotic views that you can visit. The reason is, this uninhabited island presents a very calming natural feel. Tourists even frequent this island to enjoy camping while feeling the fresh air and roaring seawater. The island is given a stretch of white sand, and the clean sea has attracted many tourists. You can even do snorkeling activities in this place to enjoy the underwater beauty. Likewise, this place is also equipped with a nice pier to relax while watching the sun.

Before you plan a trip to Jakarta, be sure to read more about Jakarta and Indonesia by visiting Wonderful Indonesia.

Share this post: on Twitter on Facebook on Google+