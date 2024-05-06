Bruxism: Understanding the Impact and Navigating Treatment Options

Consult our expert dentist in Richmond Hill, Ontario if you suffer from jaw pain, eroded teeth, and sleep disturbance. You may be suffering from a dental condition called bruxism!

Bruxism can be debilitating and negatively impact your quality of sleep and life. Some may suffer from sleep bruxism while some from awake bruxism. There could be several causes that can predispose you to develop the condition. Find out everything about this dental problem through the informative blog, to be well-informed about the condition.

A comprehensive guide to bruxism

An involuntary clenching or grinding of your teeth, especially during sleep, is known as bruxism. This could probably occur when you are awake (awake bruxism) or during your sleep (sleep bruxism). Occasional teeth grinding is considered normal, but persistent clenching should not be ignored since it can indicate an underlying cause.

Bruxism has multiple causes to it that are different in adults and children. These include:

Causes in adults

Sleep disorders

Stress and anxiety

Unhealthy lifestyle habits like smoking and alcoholism

Consumption of recreational drugs and excess caffeine

Certain medications like anti-anxiety drugs

Causes in children

Malaligned teeth

Pain such as earache

Stress

Medical conditions like hyperactivity or cerebral palsy

Symptoms of bruxism

Bruxism can present with the following signs and symptoms:

Headaches

Jaw pain while chewing

Wearing down the tooth enamel (flat occlusal surfaces)

TMJ pain

Pain radiating to the ears

Gnawing, full, constant tooth pain, especially after waking up

Clicking or popping sounds around the TMJ

Jaw stiffness (lockjaw)

Myofascial pain

Highly sensitive teeth

Tooth indentations

Complications of bruxism

Excess teeth grinding is not normal and may cause some serious dental issues such as:

Wearing down of teeth

Fractured or mobile teeth

Damage to your TMJ, jaw

Strained neck muscles

Tooth loss

Aesthetic problems due to changes in your facial profile

Treating bruxism

Here are some common ways in which bruxism is treated:

Conservative methods

Relaxation exercises

Stress management techniques like yoga

Mouthguards/Nightguards

These are acrylic appliances that help to minimize the abrasive action of tooth surfaces during sleep.

They also help stabilize the occlusion and prevent damage to the teeth and TMJ.

NTI-tss device

This device is designed to fit your front teeth, preventing the abnormal grinding of the rear molars by limiting the contraction of the temporalis muscle.

Botox injections

This is a non-invasive method that uses Botox, a neuromodulator that aids in the relaxation of the facial muscles that have been weakened due to bruxism.

Other supportive treatments

Cognitive behavioral therapy

Physical therapy

Bruxism, a prevalent condition affecting individuals across various age demographics, often stems from factors such as stress, anxiety, and unhealthy lifestyle habits. Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial in mitigating potential dental complications associated with this condition. Effectively addressing bruxism can significantly enhance one’s overall quality of life.

