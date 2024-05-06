Bruxism: Understanding the Impact and Navigating Treatment Options

Consult our expert dentist in Richmond Hill, Ontario if you suffer from jaw pain, eroded teeth, and sleep disturbance. You may be suffering from a dental condition called bruxism!
Bruxism can be debilitating and negatively impact your quality of sleep and life. Some may suffer from sleep bruxism while some from awake bruxism. There could be several causes that can predispose you to develop the condition. Find out everything about this dental problem through the informative blog, to be well-informed about the condition.
A comprehensive guide to bruxism
An involuntary clenching or grinding of your teeth, especially during sleep, is known as bruxism. This could probably occur when you are awake (awake bruxism) or during your sleep (sleep bruxism). Occasional teeth grinding is considered normal, but persistent clenching should not be ignored since it can indicate an underlying cause.
Bruxism has multiple causes to it that are different in adults and children. These include:
Causes in adults
- Sleep disorders
- Stress and anxiety
- Unhealthy lifestyle habits like smoking and alcoholism
- Consumption of recreational drugs and excess caffeine
- Certain medications like anti-anxiety drugs
Causes in children
- Malaligned teeth
- Pain such as earache
- Stress
- Medical conditions like hyperactivity or cerebral palsy
Symptoms of bruxism
Bruxism can present with the following signs and symptoms:
- Headaches
- Jaw pain while chewing
- Wearing down the tooth enamel (flat occlusal surfaces)
- TMJ pain
- Pain radiating to the ears
- Gnawing, full, constant tooth pain, especially after waking up
- Clicking or popping sounds around the TMJ
- Jaw stiffness (lockjaw)
- Myofascial pain
- Highly sensitive teeth
- Tooth indentations
Complications of bruxism
Excess teeth grinding is not normal and may cause some serious dental issues such as:
- Wearing down of teeth
- Fractured or mobile teeth
- Damage to your TMJ, jaw
- Strained neck muscles
- Tooth loss
- Aesthetic problems due to changes in your facial profile
Treating bruxism
Here are some common ways in which bruxism is treated:
Conservative methods
- Relaxation exercises
- Stress management techniques like yoga
Mouthguards/Nightguards
- These are acrylic appliances that help to minimize the abrasive action of tooth surfaces during sleep.
- They also help stabilize the occlusion and prevent damage to the teeth and TMJ.
NTI-tss device
- This device is designed to fit your front teeth, preventing the abnormal grinding of the rear molars by limiting the contraction of the temporalis muscle.
Botox injections
- This is a non-invasive method that uses Botox, a neuromodulator that aids in the relaxation of the facial muscles that have been weakened due to bruxism.
Other supportive treatments
- Cognitive behavioral therapy
- Physical therapy
Bruxism, a prevalent condition affecting individuals across various age demographics, often stems from factors such as stress, anxiety, and unhealthy lifestyle habits. Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial in mitigating potential dental complications associated with this condition. Effectively addressing bruxism can significantly enhance one’s overall quality of life.