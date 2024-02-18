Caring For Your Tooth Enamel 

Enamel is the hardest substance in the human body. However, it is not indestructible. Daily activities can potentially weaken the enamel. This can lead to discoloration, cavities, and sensitivity. Enamel is the uppermost layer of your teeth. It acts as a protective barrier for the underlying layers. It protects them from harmful acids and bacteria.

It is important to know that tooth enamel is incapable of regenerating or self-repairing. Once the damage is done, it is irreparable. The only option is to remineralize it. Once it degrades, restoration becomes impossible. This makes proactive care for the tooth enamel even more important. If you have dental issues, visit a Dacula family dentistry today.

Tips to care for your tooth enamel

Drink adequate water.

Stay hydrated and drink an adequate amount of water. It is essential for many functions your body performs. People who fail to achieve the minimum basic requirement often bear consequences. Boost your water intake. It helps in rinsing away germs, bacteria, and residual food particles from your mouth. Do not skip this practice. It is crucial for maintaining your oral health. Water is harmless and does not have any side effects. Therefore, it is the perfect drink for you.

Use fluoride.

Using fluoride-based toothpaste provides strength to your enamel and prevents the initial stages of tooth decay. Its components create resistance against acids and other chemicals present in different foods. Therefore, when making a purchase, confirm that your chosen toothpaste or mouthwash contains fluoride.

Brush and floss regularly.

Do not forget to brush and floss daily to eliminate bacteria from your mouth. It is crucial to prevent harm to your teeth after meals. If these bacteria linger on the enamel, they release acids that cause degradation. This ultimately results in tooth decay. Always use the correct brushing method. Gently brush in a circular motion for 2 minutes. Avoid haphazardly brushing your teeth. It can weaken your enamel over time.

Take supplements.

Calcium is good for your bones as well as teeth. It helps in the building of bones and provides structural support throughout your body. Try taking supplements if you are not getting the minimum calcium requirement from your regular diet. It ensures that you are never vitamin deficient, as they contain all of your RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance).

These are some tips you can follow to prevent your tooth enamel from deteriorating. If you are experiencing symptoms like pain and sensitivity, it is possible that your enamel has been damaged. Visit your dentist today to further avoid damage.

