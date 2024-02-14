Debunking Common Dental Myths: Facts and Fictions

Misconceptions and myths commonly arise for various things, and when they are related to health issues, they can seriously impact our well-being. Therefore, we must know the facts and avoid fiction about dental problems. If we stay with these myths, it can confuse and lead us towards the practices that will worsen our situation.

Thus, this article will discuss the common dental myths and the facts associated with those myths.

What are Common Dental Myths and Misconceptions?

Myth 1: Sugar is the only cause of cavities.

This is the major misconception that sugar is the main cause of cavities. However, the truth is different. Sugar is one part of it; it is not alone but plays a role in tooth decay. Sugar is not the sole culprit of cavities; other food particles are stuck between the teeth that also play their part. Cavities are formed when the bacteria in the mouth wear down the enamel. Bacteria can result from sugar, poor oral health, infrequent brushing, and neglecting flossing.

Myth 2: You must consult a doctor only when you have a problem.

This myth is quite prevalent among people that we should consult a doctor only when there is a major issue in our teeth. However, the truth is that you should do regular checkups so there can be preventive rather than curative treatment. Dentists can detect the warning signs of dental issues such as gum disease, cavities, and other painful activities. They can also conduct cleaning sessions during your regular visits; therefore, you should visit a dentist for proper treatment.

Myth 3: Brusher hard will clean your teeth

It is one of the common misconceptions that brushing harder will clean your teeth. People exert excessive pressure while cleaning their teeth. However, it is detrimental to brush harder. It will harm your enamel and gums and potentially lead to sensitivity and gum recession. The fact is you have to brush gently with your toothbrush, and also, the brushes should be soft-bristled. There is no need for a heavy hand for effective brushing and cleaning.

Myth 4: Chewing replaces brushing

There is this huge misconception among people that chewing gum can replace brushing. The fact is brushing cannot be replaced by any activity. Chewing gum can encourage the production of saliva, which rinses the food particles in the mouth and neutralizes acid. It can contribute to a healthier oral environment. However, it cannot replace brushing; the fundamental practice of brushing and flossing is essential for the overall development of dental health.

