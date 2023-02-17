Get To Know Whether You Need to Enroll in a Medical Alcohol Detox Program in Houston

Self-administered alcohol detox is challenging because of the potential for fast escalation of withdrawal symptoms. Individuals struggling with alcohol addiction may find it difficult to stop due to the fear of experiencing withdrawal symptoms. Do I need a medical alcohol detox, or can I safely detox alone is one of the first thoughts that may come to mind.

Determining whether or not you need medical assistance during alcohol detox depends on many factors, including the severity of your alcoholism, the frequency with which you drink, the presence of any co-occurring disorders (such as depression or anxiety), and the number of times you’ve tried to quit. The best person to help you with a detox plan is your doctor or an addiction treatment specialist.

Should I Detox Alone?

If research, you’ll learn that detoxing at home isn’t recommended unless you’re being closely monitored by a doctor the whole time. Home detoxification without medical supervision is usually unpleasant and sometimes life-threatening. If alcohol detox at home is your only option, taking precautions, surrounding yourself with a support group, and prioritizing your health is essential.

Do I Need to Enroll in a Medical Alcohol Detox?

Do you have relatives and/or friends who are willing to help you through the first few weeks of sobriety? Your doctor may choose outpatient care rather than residential care if your withdrawal symptoms are mild to moderate and you have a strong support system at home. Detoxing as an outpatient is sometimes preferable to inpatient detox since it is less expensive, less invasive, and less stressful for the patient. However, do not consider outpatient detox if you don’t have a solid support system, are pregnant, or have a history of the following:

Severe withdrawal symptoms.

Chronic alcohol abuse.

A co-occurring mental health illness.

Multiple failed alcohol detoxes.

A history of withdrawal seizures or DTs.

Seizures and delirium tremens are serious alcohol withdrawal symptoms that may appear as soon as two hours after the last drink. About 5 percent of alcoholics in withdrawal develop delirium tremens (DTs), a potentially fatal condition marked by accelerated heart rate, disorientation, and rising body temperature. Even moderate alcohol withdrawal symptoms should prompt a visit to the doctor since their severity can escalate swiftly. Eliminating the likelihood of experiencing withdrawal seizures or DTs is an important part of treating alcohol withdrawal. It is very crucial that you visit a doctor before beginning alcohol withdrawal if you have a history of seizures, heart illness, lung disease, or infections, or if you are on any medications for those diseases.

Locate The Most Effective Alcohol Addiction Facility in Houston.

It seems you have already decided to seek professional help for your alcohol addiction. Congratulations on that. You should trust your judgment despite the gravity of the situation. Skyward Treatment Center in Houston, Texas, will offer you the greatest chance of recovery. We advise against attempting alcohol detox at home and instead enrolling in a medical detox program.

Get in touch with our admissions staff for more information regarding medical alcohol detox programs or to set up a physical evaluation.

