Xanax Addiction Treatment Options at Taylor Recovery Center in Houston

More and more people in the United States are seeking help for Xanax addiction as the number of benzodiazepine prescriptions given continues to rise. Drug misuse often develops rapidly when patients fail to take their medications as prescribed or in the prescribed amounts. There’s no denying that Xanax is one powerful medication. Some people use Xanax for longer than the recommended four weeks and develop tolerance and dependence.

Xanax Addiction Treatment Options

Taylor Recovery Center is a rehab facility in Houston, Texas, which can provide the support you or a loved one needs to make the adjustments required to overcome Xanax addiction and misuse. There are certain consistent features throughout the many Xanax treatment facilities. Xanax treatment facilities help individuals in the following ways:

Going through the withdrawal period.

Discovering what led to the development of their drug use condition.

Maintaining sobriety after leaving treatment.

Managing any co-occurring mental health issues, including anxiety or panic attacks.

A thorough medical evaluation is the first step in the recovery process at Taylor Center. The patient is then guided into a medical detox procedure. Our medical team provides round-the-clock care to individuals undergoing Xanax withdrawal to guarantee their safety.

Inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient rehabilitation, and group therapy are all viable options for persons recovering from Xanax addiction after detoxification.

Inpatient Rehab

Patients have the choice to enroll in our inpatient rehabilitation after medical detox. This option is often advised for those with serious Xanax addiction or those who are new to addiction treatment. Inpatient Xanax rehab patients engage in both individual and group therapy and counseling sessions. Participating in these types of activities equips addicts with the information and tools they need to overcome their physical and mental addictions. The anonymity of inpatient rehab programs ensures that patients put all of their energy into healing. A positive atmosphere conducive to drug rehabilitation and round-the-clock access to medical specialists are the main benefits of inpatient rehab.

Outpatient Rehab

Outpatient rehabilitation is often recommended for individuals with mild to moderate Xanax addiction. Patients in outpatient care programs have the freedom to leave at any time, unlike those in inpatient care. Outpatient treatment centers provide a wide variety of services. Among them are:

Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHPs)- An average of 30 hours of care is given to patients per week. The time commitment is equivalent to working full-time. Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOPs)- Compared to PHPs, IOPs are less involving. They involve a lower time commitment of around 9 hours weekly. Regular Outpatient Treatment- They involve a lower time commitment than IOPs.

Outpatient programs at addiction treatment centers often include medical detox services for their patients. Those who are unable to commit to an intense treatment plan may benefit from this option, which gives them more leeway to pursue therapy at their own pace.

Group Therapy

Many rehab facilities, like Taylor Recovery Center, employ group therapy as an integral aspect of their approach to treating drug abuse. In group therapy, people with drug use disorders are guided through a discussion by a trained counselor who encourages honesty and openness.

Outside of the standard group treatment sessions, several facilities also employ:

Yoga

Art therapy

Bodywork and relaxation techniques.

After receiving inpatient or outpatient therapy, the treatment staff at many facilities will work with patients to create a personalized aftercare plan. An aftercare plan is essential for preventing relapse may be avoided.

