When you get into a personal injury accident, you want the at-fault party to pay for your medical bills and other damages. However, things become complex when you realize that the state of Massachusetts follows the no-fault rule, where your PIP pays for your damages regardless of who causes the accident. However, there is one way to seek damages.

If the accident has caused you losses worth over $2,000, you may file a personal injury lawsuit to recover your damages. Taking your case to court is difficult, but a Newburyport personal injury lawyer can significantly lower your burden. Consult one today. Meanwhile, here are a few ways you can improve the amount of damage you receive.

Ways to improve settlement value in a personal injury case

Collect and preserve all evidence.

Collecting evidence as soon as you realize you have been in an accident is recommended. This is because the more you wait, the more evidence can fade or be hidden.

Take out your smartphone or digital camera at the accident scene and start capturing photos and recording videos. See a doctor, document your injuries, and keep a copy of it safe with you. Take your vehicle to a repair shop and ask them to determine the damage and its costs. All of this information will be crucial to your attorney.

Do not accept a lowball offer.

The last thing you want is to rush through the settlement process. Insurance companies are aware of how desperate you may be to get compensation and end the legal process. After all, no one likes to be involved in something like this for an extended time. The insurer may initially offer you a low amount to determine whether you are in a rush. Speak to an attorney before you accept any offers.

Do not fall victim to self-guilt.

Popular culture, media, and insurance companies have successfully made victim parties look like they only sue the liable parties out of greed. As a result, people often feel the need to accept the first offer from an insurance company or tough it out and not file a claim at all. Do not make this mistake. Not seeking compensation means you will have to pay for all your damages out of pocket or use your own insurance funds.

While feeling guilty after a car accident is natural, that should not stop you from seeking compensation. Hire an attorney today and discuss your legal options.

