Slip and Fall Inside a Hudson County Apartment Building: How The Law Offices of Anthony Carbone Sorts Out When the Landlord, Property Manager, and HOA Each Share Blame

A wet lobby floor in a Jersey City high-rise. A broken stair tread in a Hoboken brownstone. A burned-out hallway light above a Bayonne stairwell. The injuries that follow are real, and the medical bills are real, and the question that follows is one most tenants have never had to answer before. Who actually owns the responsibility for the condition that caused the fall? In modern Hudson County buildings, the answer is rarely a single name. The Law Offices of Anthony Carbone has handled premises liability cases throughout the county for over 35 years, and the layered ownership structures of today’s buildings make these claims more complicated than the slip and fall cases of a generation ago.

How Hudson County Apartment Buildings Are Structured Today

A modern apartment building, especially in the waterfront neighborhoods of Jersey City and along the Hoboken corridor, often has at least three separate parties involved in the day-to-day operation. The titled owner of the property, frequently a limited liability company. A property management company hired to handle leasing, maintenance, and tenant relations. And in condominium-style buildings with rental units, a homeowners association responsible for common areas and the building envelope.

Each of these parties has a different scope of responsibility, and each carries its own liability insurance. A slip and fall inside the building can fall under any one of them, or under several at once, depending on where the fall happened and what caused it. Sorting that out is the first step in any serious case.

Where the Landlord’s Duty Begins and Ends

The titled owner of a rental property in New Jersey owes a duty of reasonable care to tenants and their guests under longstanding premises liability principles. That duty is heightened in residential leases by the implied warranty of habitability and by specific statutory obligations, including the building maintenance requirements under the New Jersey Hotel and Multiple Dwelling Law at N.J.S.A. 55:13A-1 et seq.

Inside an individual apartment, the lease usually defines what falls on the landlord and what falls on the tenant. Faulty wiring, a defective heating system, a leaking roof, and structural problems with floors or stairs are owner responsibilities under the warranty of habitability. A fall caused by something the tenant brought in, like a rug that bunched up, generally is not.

The owner’s responsibility for common areas, including lobbies, hallways, stairwells, laundry rooms, and exterior walkways, is non-delegable in many situations. Even when a property management company is the entity actually performing the maintenance, the owner usually remains on the hook for the underlying duty.

What the Property Manager Adds to the Picture

A property management company is typically a separate corporate entity hired by the owner under a management agreement. The manager handles the routine work, including snow and ice removal, repair scheduling, vendor coordination, and inspections. The agreement between the owner and the manager often allocates liability between them, but those internal allocations do not bind the injured person.

A tenant or guest who falls in a poorly maintained common area can name both the owner and the property manager in a claim. The manager’s own commercial general liability policy frequently provides an additional source of coverage that does not show up on the owner’s declarations page. In serious injury cases, identifying the management company and pulling its policy can change the realistic value of the claim.

The manager can also be directly liable for its own negligent acts, including a failure to follow the building’s own maintenance schedule, a delayed response to a known hazard, or an inadequate vendor vetting process. None of those theories disappears just because the manager is acting under a contract with the owner.

The HOA’s Role in Condominium-Style Buildings

A condominium building with rental units brings a homeowners association into the analysis. The HOA is governed by its declaration of covenants, conditions, and restrictions, which divides responsibility between the individual unit owners and the association. Common elements, including hallways, elevators, lobbies, exterior walkways, parking garages, and the building’s structural systems, are typically the HOA’s responsibility under the New Jersey Condominium Act at N.J.S.A. 46:8B-1 et seq.

A guest who slips on an icy walkway outside the building or falls on a defective lobby tile may have a claim against the HOA rather than the individual unit owner who happened to be the tenant’s landlord. The HOA carries its own master insurance policy, separate from anything the unit owner or the property manager has. Identifying the HOA’s policy and the relevant declaration provisions is part of the early evidence work in these cases.

The Evidence That Decides Who Is Actually on the Hook

Liability allocation in a multi-party premises case turns on documents most tenants never see. The lease. The management agreement. The HOA declaration and bylaws. The maintenance logs for the building. The vendor contracts for snow removal and janitorial service. The certificate of occupancy and the most recent municipal inspection reports.

Pulling those documents through subpoenas and Open Public Records Act requests, where applicable, often reveals which party had specific responsibility for the condition that caused the fall. A snow and ice case might turn on the language of a vendor contract that delegated salt application to a third-party landscaper. A stairwell lighting case might turn on a management company memo that flagged the bulb three weeks earlier without scheduling a replacement.

Photographs and incident reports from the day of the fall matter too. New Jersey courts apply the notice doctrine to most premises cases, and a defendant cannot be liable for a hazard it did not know about and could not reasonably have discovered. Evidence that the condition existed long enough for the responsible party to find and fix it is often what separates a claim that pays from a claim that gets dismissed.

The Next Step If You Were Injured Inside Your Building

A tenant or guest hurt in a slip and fall in a Jersey City, Hoboken, Union City, North Bergen, or Bayonne apartment building should not assume the case rises or falls on a conversation with the landlord. The Law Offices of Anthony Carbone offers a free consultation to walk through the ownership structure of the building, the available insurance, and the realistic path to recovery. Reach out before the maintenance logs disappear and the surveillance footage gets overwritten.